Fantrax EPL GW-30 Player Picks

GW-30 kicks off with one lone early match, so we will see Newcastle and West Ham lineups confirmed before our Fantrax deadline.

GW-30 Fantrax Fixtures Date MATCH TIME (GMT) Date MATCH TIME (GMT) Mar 30 (Sat) Newcastle United vs West Ham United 12：30 Mar 30 (Sat) Bournemouth vs Everton 15:00 Mar 30 (Sat) Chelsea vs Burnley 15:00 Mar 30 (Sat) Nottingham Forest vs Crystal Palace 15:00 Mar 30 (Sat) Sheffield United vs Fulham 15:00 Mar 30 (Sat) Tottenham Hotspur vs Luton Town 15:00 Mar 30 (Sat) Aston Villa vs Wolves 17:30 Mar 30 (Sat) Brentford vs Manchester United 20:00 Mar 31 (Sun) Liverpool vs Brighton 14:00 Mar 31 (Sun) Man City vs Arsenal 16:30

Goalkeepers

Djordje Petrovic ( $4.86, Chelsea vs Burnley )

One of the most likely picks this week, particularly with Liverpool news on Alisson’s uncertain return and Kelleher’s potential absence. While Petrovic may not be consistent, playing at home against Burnley is a fixture that’s hard to resist.

Matz Sels ( $1,33, Nott’m Forest vs Crystal Palace)

Matz Sels consistently catches my attention because of his affordable salary. When the fixture isn’t too challenging, I’ll strongly consider adding him to my squad, especially since he delivered in the last game as well.

Defenders

Konstantinos Tsimikas ( $5.28, Liverpool vs Brighton )

Robertson’s new (ankle) injury during the international break raises concerns about his availability this week. However, Klopp can rely on Tsimikas, who has consistently proven his readiness to play whenever called upon. Tsimikas has performed especially well in Fantrax where his flanking and crosses earn phantom points.

Kristoffer Ajer ( $6.97, Brentford vs Man Utd )

Ajer has reclaimed his starting spot and made an impact by scoring last time. His impressive performances have earned him double-digit points in four of the last six matches. Facing Man United’s in-form attack provides him with ample opportunities to shine once again.

Jamaal Lascelles ( $6.97, Newcastle vs West Ham)

Newcastle suffered a significant setback when Sven Botman was sidelined for a longer period than initially anticipated. Club captain Jamaal Lascelles is poised to step in and fill his position, starting against West Ham this weekend.

Midfielders

Antoine Semenyo ( $11.10, Bournemouth vs Everton )

What a player! I’m thoroughly impressed by his performance and individual skills over his past two game-weeks (Bournemouth had a blank last game week). I personally believe he is one of the most in-form attackers in the league right now. Managers should keep a close eye on Semenyo.

Cole Palmer ( $13.64, Chelsea vs Burnley )

Chelsea hosts one of the worst defenses in the league, and Palmer is expected to play a significant role as one of the main play-makers in the team. He will have plenty of chances to continue his hot streak, having contributed to three goals in the last two games.

Alejandro Garnacho ( $12.73, Brentford vs Man United )

Garnacho made his Argentina debut during the break, and hopefully, this experience will boost his confidence in the league even higher. The young talents at United are gradually earning their places on the pitch, and Garnacho is expected to play a significant role in play-making. He has earned double digit points in five out of his last six league games.

Forwards

Rasmus Hojlund ( $7.48, Brentford vs Man Utd )

It was unfortunate for Hojlund to pick up an injury in mid-February, especially considering how impressive he was prior, scoring seven goals in his last six games before the injury. Having started and played 71 minutes in the FA Cup, he should start this week at Brentford whose defense hasn’t kept a clean sheet in the last seven games.

Rodrigo Muniz ( $8.45, Sheffield Utd vs Fulham )

Muniz was substituted as a precaution last game-week after scoring twice against Tottenham. Following two weeks of rehabilitation during the international break, he has recovered fully and should start against a defense that has conceded 74 goals in 28 games.

Richarlison ( $12.37, Tottenham vs Luton Town )

I admire Richarlison’s proactive approach, always seeking opportunities to score. With his return to the squad, Son will likely be assigned the play-maker role on the flank, which should enhance Tottenham’s overall offensive capabilities.

Stats and info for this article were sourced from premierleague.com and fantrax.com.

