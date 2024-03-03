UCL MD-8 Fantasy Player Picks

Welcome back! Packed between tight domestic schedules, the best European squads continue their battles to book spots in UCL’s last eight. The first leg of the Round of 16 was a tight affair with only six players earning double digits.

With each calendar week of MD-8 a mirror image of the same calendar week in MD-7 fixture wise, nearly all of NMA’s MD-7 strategy still holds. The differences, as described therein, are that home teams now travel (and vice versa), plus the Wednesday teams have swapped with the Tuesday teams. Check it out!

Keepers

Yann Sommer (€4.5m, Atletico v Inter)

Inter has won eleven straight across all competitions, including the final of the Supercoppa Italiana. And if that isn’t enough, Inter’s Yann Sommer boasts a mighty eight clean sheets in his last nine games played. Clearly, defense is the best form of attack for Inter.

Ederson (€6m, Man City vs Copenhagen)

One of only two teams to have won by a margin more than a goal, Man City are most likely to progress, making Ederson a relatively safe long-term pick while being a good clean sheet candidate too.

Defenders

Otavio (€4m, Arsenal v Porto)

Porto plays away at the Emirates with a slender one-goal advantage, but the defense will take inspiration from its strong home game that kept the Arsenal onslaught at bay. This means more ball-recovery opportunities, and Otavio leading with five is the most affordable option. He was also the provider of Galeno’s screamer last time out!

Federico Dimarco and Matteo Darmian (€5.3m and €4.3m, Atletico v Inter)

Inter has won the opening nine matches of a calendar year for the first time in the club’s Serie-A history. Inter has failed to score in just one of 36 matches this season. Meanwhile, Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid has won only one game in seven in all competitions, the latest defeat completing a 4-0 aggregate loss in the Spanish Cup semifinals.

Inter’s flying wing-backs are having some season so far, with 15 G+A shared between them. The pair even got a goal each in a recent home win against Atalanta. Another advantage from a fantasy viewpoint is that the pair often gets subbed off after the 60-minute mark. This keeps potential clean sheets safe from Atletico’s famous last-ditch goals.

Ruben Dias (€5.4m, Man City vs Copenhagen)

As we head to the business end of the season, we can start stocking up on City players as they look like the most confirmed to go through among the lot. Another well-known fact is that nobody is safe from the Pep Roulette. If you already own Ake at 1m less, then keep him. But if you are still looking to snap up a defender from the side, Ruben Dias is as nailed on as it gets.

Lucas Beraldo (€4.5m, Real Sociedad v PSG)

The only other team with a two-goal cushion is Paris Saint Germain who will try to absorb pressure (read ball recoveries) and counter with speedy forwards. With Marquinhos out injured and Mukiele only just getting back in the minutes, the 20-year-old Brazilian is likely to start, and at this price point he is a bargain.

Midfielders

Galeno (€7m, Arsenal v Porto)

Porto’s electric winger has ten goals plus nine assists this season, second only to striker Evanilson. What’s more astounding is that he is the highest earning UCL fantasy asset, amassing a 13-point lead over second-place Jude Bellingham, but his 8% ownership almost makes him somewhat differential.

Bukayo Saka (€9.8m, Arsenal v Porto)

Facing Galeno is another speedy winger in Arsenal’s Saka. He is a man in form right now, with seven goals in his last five Premier League outings. Ever-present in the 18-yard box, his outputs will play a crucial role in Arsenal’s hope to progress.

Leroy Sane (€9.1m, Bayern v Lazio)

Bayern faces an injury crisis, Serge Gnabry and Kingsley Coman out with long term injuries. Sane has also picked up a niggle recently and has been playing through the pain, obtaining precautionary rest in Bayern’s weekend draw against Freiburg. But with Bayern knocked out of the domestic cup, and potentially 10 points off Bundesliga runaway leaders Bayer Leverkusen, the UCL is now the German giant’s only hope of silverware this season. For this cause, Tuchel will put out his best XI, and Leroy Sane is one who shines brightest under the lights of the Champions League.

Donyell Malen (€7.3m, Dortmund v PSV)

Another tight match needing match winners is Dortmund’s game against PSV, two very evenly matched teams. Malen is Dortmund’s joint top scorer with twelve goals plus four assists this season. He will be well-rested and raring to go against his previous employer after being sidelined in last weekend’s Bundesliga loss to Hoffenheim because of yellow card accumulation.

Kevin de Bruyne (€11.7m, Man City vs Copenhagen)

Stealing the headlines was Erling Haaland’s 5-goal bounty against Luton Town in the FA Cup, but operating behind the scenes was the master play-maker Kevin de Bruyne with his own haul of four assists in that single game. City’s second leg tie against Copenhagen is sandwiched between two crucial Premier League games against Man United and fellow title contender Liverpool. Though Phil Foden has featured more regularly lately, some reshuffling this week is expected with De Bruyne set to feature.

Forward

Erling Haaland (€11.7m, Man City vs Copenhagen)

(Most probably) Immune to Pep Roulette is Man City’s very own Mr. Champions League. He is this season’s joint top scorer at five, and already 20th in the famed all-time UCL scoring chart. He will be raring to poach a few more. Count him out at your own risk.

Kylian Mbappe (€11.5m, Real Sociedad v PSG)

In danger from the aforementioned Norwegian, Kylian Mbappe is 16th on the all-time scoring charts at 44 goals. He already has 25 G+A to his name this season, and one behind Haaland on the UCL tables. Mbappe informed PSG that this will be his last season at the French capital, head coach Luis Enrique acknowledging this by saying that he will need to get used to life without the star forward.

Mbappe will look to put in his best shift and leave on a high, especially after being knocked out at this stage in the last campaign.

Harry Kane (€10.1m, Bayern v Lazio)

He may be immune to trophies, but one thing that Harry Kane assures every season is goals, a lot of them. After ending his 19-year stint at Tottenham, he made the move from North London to South Germany look like light work. Seemingly breaking records every match-day, he already has 27 goals plus 5 assists in 24 games this season. Many of them have been vitally important too, like the last- minute winner against RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga last weekend. Departing coach Thomas Tuchel brought Kane to Bayern and will be relying on him to turn the tie around.

Sneaky Differential

Mathys Tel (€5.5m, Bayern v Lazio)

If you are short of funds and cannot afford all of the listed premium forwards, Mathys Tel is an excellent budget option. He is a Champions League super sub, with two goals plus an assist in just 127 minutes played. Tel will also get a sizeable chunk of the game to play with Bayern’s ongoing injury crisis.

