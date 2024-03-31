EPL GW-31 Best FPL Differentials (Tuesday Deadline!)

As the exciting GW-30 comes to an end, we realize that we have another fantasy deadline in less than 48 hours. With much at stake, let’s examine some crucial differentials who can provide a crucial edge during crunch time.

Harvey Barnes ( £6.2m, NEW vs EVE)

Ownership: 1.0%

With a class performance against West Ham, Barnes netted two goals and has his form back. Judging by Newcastle games to go, bring him in before popularity increases his price.

~

Rodrigo Muniz (£4.6m, NFO vs FUL)

Ownership : 7.6%

He makes my differential list any time any a day. Looks like people are still reluctant to get him, which makes it easier for managers like us. He has banged in 33 points in his last 5 games. Though fixtures don’t get easy for Fulham after playing Forest, Muniz is the most reliable option.

~

Brennan Johnson (£5.8m, WHU vs TOT)

Ownership: 1.0%

Johnson has been doing really well at Tottenham lately, earning 24 points in his last four games. It’s surprising that only 1.0% of managers have him. In his last game, he played great and got two assists.

~

Kristoffer Ajer (£4.4m, BRE vs BHA)

Ownership: 0.3%

The Brentford defender has scored an eye-catching two goals in two games, including a late goal to nick a point against Manchester United. Caveat: Brentford gives up a lot of goals, and their upcoming matches will be tough.

Are you attracted to any of these differentials? What are your tactics for this crunch fixtures? Please let us know your thoughts in the comments.

~