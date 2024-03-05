UCL MD-8 1st-Week Pre-Deadline and Live Chat

MD-8 Build-Up

Man City made a strong comeback in the Manchester derby to cancel out Rashford’s rocket goal, winning 3-1 to prepare to host Copenhagen. Madrid was denied a last minute goal in a bizarre refereeing incident. Arsenal demolished Sheffield United 6-0 on the road and has an EPL home match this weekend before preparing for UCL next week.

For the early look at all of the round of 16 matches including the 2nd-week, go to our MD-8 Fantasy Preview article. We all have only 3 transfers UCL-Fantasy before the kickoff. To see NMA’s selections, go to UCL MD-8 player picks article.

Remember! Now your fantasy squad can have up to four players from each club. Cheers and good luck!

Team News (Injury/Suspension)

Real Sociedad

Aritz Elustondo missed the first leg in Paris due to suspension and must be assessed to either play or join Ander Barrenebea, Alvaro Ordiozola, Carlos Fernandez, Aihen Munoz and Martin Merquelanz on the sidelines.

~

PSG

On the other side of the pitch, Marco Asensio will also be assessed ahead of the match. PSG is without Danilo Pereira, Presnel Kimpembe, Milan Skriniar, Sergio Rico and Layvin Kurzawa. Kilyan Mbappe was substituted off (minutes managed) at half time in the 0-0 draw against Monaco, so he should be full strength starting in Spain.

~

Bayern Munich

Wounded Bayern hosts Lazio without suspended red-card defender Dayot Upamecano, so board favorite Eric Dier may get his first UCL start as deputy. Noussair Mazraoui, Kingsley Coman, Bouna Sarr and Sacha Boey are all out injured. Serge Gnabry and NMA-pick Leroy Sane are doubts who must be assessed ahead of the match.

~

Lazio

Lazio did not fair well domestically despite having an almost fully fit squad, so the Italian club will struggle to maintain or extend the 1-0 advantage over the German champions with Nicolo Rovella and D. Patric on the sidelines.

~

Manchester City

Pep Guardiola will miss only Jack Grealish when Man City hosts Copenhagen on Wednesday. News outlets and predictions favor starts for Oscar Bobb and Julian Alvarez, so tread carefully before rolling the dice on Citizen assets, but at least you can feel confident that they’ll advance.

~

Copenhagen

The visitors have the most difficult task of reversing a two-goal deficit at the home of the title holders. They’ll be without Viktor Claesson, Lukas Lerager and Davit Khocholava. Theo Sander and Emil Hojlund will be assessed before deciding the lineup.

~

Real Madrid

The injuries in the Spanish capital club have eased off since MD-7, David Alaba and Eder Militao the only confirmed absentees. Long-sidelined goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois is recovering from his injuries and maybe given a few minutes in the return leg if the scoreline allows it (Lunin owners beware!). After playing some sub minutes domestically on the weekend, Jude Bellingham is a slight doubt but likely to start (Brahim Diaz owners beware!) — Are you brave enough to put him on your bench as a potential day-2 sub / C2? If so, then whom can you sell to make room?

~

RB Leipzig

Leipzig has always turned in strong performances against stronger opponents, and just that is needed now to have any chance of reversing a one-goal deficit on Madrid’s home turf. The German side is without suspended Mohamed Simakan and injured Lukas Klostermann.

Confirmed Lineups (Day-1)

PSG: Donnarumma, Hakimi, Hernandez, Beraldo, Mendes, Zaire-Emery, Ruiz, Vitinha, Dembele, Mbappe, Barcola.

Subs: Navas, Tenas, Ugarte, Marquinhos, Ramos, Danilo, Lee, Muani, Mukiele, Soler, Mayulu, Gadou.

~

Real Sociedad: Remiro, Traore, Zubeldia, Le Normand, Galan, Mendez, Zubimendi, Merino, Kubo, Becker, Oyarzabal.

Subs: Marrero, Barrenetxea, Gonzslez, Olasagasti, Tierney, Sadiq, Pacheco, Silva, Turrientes, Magunacelaya, Marin, Aramburu.

~

Lazio: Provedel, Marusic, Gila, Romagnoli, Pellegrini, Guendouzi, Vecino, Luis Alberto, Felipe Anderson, Immobile, Zaccagni.

Subs: Kamada, Pedro, Casale, Isaksen, Castellanos, Hysaj, Lazzari, Cataldi, Sepe, Ruggeri, Magro, Napolitano.

~

Bayern Munich: Neuer, Kimmich, de Ligt, Dier, Guerreiro, Pavlovic, Goretzka, Sane, Muller, Musiala, Kane.

Subs: Kim, Gnabry, Choupo-Moting, Zaragoza, Peretz, Davies, Ulreich, Laimer, Tel.

~

Confirmed Lineups (Day-2)

Copenhagen:

Man City:

RB Leipzig:

Real Madrid:

If you need to take an early look at injury lists and predicted lineups for the remaining matches scheduled next week then follow the UEFA UCL link here. If you are interested, take a look at the booking lists ahead of MD-8 as well.

Keep an eye on the comments section for any late updates, and be aware that lineups for the Real Sociedad vs PSG and Bayern Munich vs Lazio will be released about an hour before today’s fantasy transfer deadline at 20:00 GMT. We’ll post those team sheets here in time for you to make transfers and substitutions, just like we will on every game day. Make sure you’re here for that!

Good luck everyone and I’ll see you in the comments!

How is your team holding up? Has your squad been hit by injuries or suspensions? Do you have any tactical questions? Which matches do you plan/wish to watch as a fan? Please share your thoughts in the comments below!

~