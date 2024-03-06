GW-28 Best FPL Differentials

Are you seeking FPL GW-28 differentials to improve your mini-league rankings? Here we look at five:

Alfie Doughty (4.7m, CRY vs LUT, BOU vs LUT)

Ownership: 10.1%

Doughty, a £4.7m defender, is owned by only 10.1% of FPL. Luton's not known for clean sheets, but Doughty has been a boss with a goal plus eight assists.

The DGW against Palace and Bournemouth looks sweet, and Luton plays again in blank GW-29, making Doughty a triply tempting FPL differential.

~

Rodrigo Muniz (4.5m, WOL vs FUL)

Ownership: 2.6%

Muniz has been on fire lately, banging 42 points in his last five games with three goals plus two assists. Surprisingly, not many FPL managers are talking about him, but his rise to fame came with Jiménez’s hamstring injury. Being that Fulham visits Wolves next, Muniz is likely to shine again.

~

Carlton Morris (£5.1m, CRY vs LUT, BOU vs LUT)

Ownership: 6.9%

Owned by just 5.5%, Morris is a low-owned jewel. Priced at 5.1m in FPL, he's a good DGW-28 pick, and he plays again in blank GW-29.

He has been in excellent form lately, with four assists plus five goals in his previous nine Premier League games. Morris is the team’s talisman and first-choice on penalties.

~

Marcus Tavernier (£5.4m, BOU vs SHU, BOU vs LUT)

Ownership: 1.0%

Despite recent form, he has been consistent, starting 19 of Bournemouth's 22 league games, with two goals plus four assists. Tavernier ranks second on the team in shots (40) after Solanke. With two upcoming games against promoted sides and good creative stats, he's worth considering. Caveat: Watch out for rotation.

~

Conor Bradley ( £4.0m, LIV vs MCI)

Ownership: 6.5%

Conor Bradley could be your differential against Manchester city, backed by 12 points in 3 games. The Liverpool defender's attacking flair shines, and hosting Man City, he might just be the little shining star whom most FPL managers overlook. Low ownership, budget-friendly – Bradley is the savvy pick for those crucial points.

Are any of these players part of your strategy? Who's entering your lineup? Who's making way? Are there other under-the-radar assets you are considering this week? Feel free to log in and drop your thoughts below!

