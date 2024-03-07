EPL GW-28 FPL Player Picks

We’re in the midst of another week of European Fixtures as teams battle in the knockout stage. In UCL, Man City has progressed. In Europa League, West Ham was undone by VAR but Liverpool tasted victory from a Nunez brace. Then Villa stalemated nil-nil in the Europa Conference.

As we move past that, we start to look at the best picks this weekend, with a one-match double between Bournemouth and Luton adding some spice. However, a nasty blank week is to follow, so beware unless you have the chip strategy to beat it.

Goalkeepers

Alphonse Areola (£4.2m, WHU vs BUR)

Areola was called into action plenty of times against Everton and should be full of confidence after his penalty save. Up next is a Burnley side that has scored only 25 goals all season, and GW-29 is not blank.

~

Neto (£4.6m, BOU vs SHU, BOU vs LUT)

Neto’s double is a great budget option for this game-week as Bournemouth look to create some distance between themselves and these relegation strugglers. He kept a clean-sheet last time and will be looking for another in these two home fixtures against lesser teams.

Caveat (for all Bournemouth assets): Despite the awesome double in GW-28, the Cherries blank in GW-29, so have a strategy (chip or bench-burning) if you want to use more than one.

Defenders

Alfie Doughty (£4.7m, CRY vs LUT, BOU vs LUT)

Doughty has a great chance to add to his eight assists in this double against sides Luton looks to chase down. This is a key game-week for the Hatters to pull out of the relegation zone, and the second match should come with a boost as it’s the make-up for the match abandoned when team-captain Lockyer had his heart-attack.

Even better (for all Luton assets), Doughty has both a double GW-28 and a non-blank GW-29 — Luton Town is the only EPL team playing three times in these two game-weeks, so lean in if you can.

~

Emerson (£4.4m, WHU vs BUR)

As with Areola, this is a decent bet for a clean-sheet against a struggling Burnley side that hasn’t scored in the last three games. Emerson bagged a goal and assist back in GW-26, so there’s even the hope for more.

~

Jacob Kiwior (£4.3m, ARS vs BRE)

As long as Zinchenko remains 50% or less, Kiwior is a great budget option in an Arsenal side that is impressing at both ends of the pitch. Kiwior has three assists plus a goal in his last five league outings, and Arsenal doesn’t show any signs of slowing down.

Caveat: Arsenal blanks in GW-29, and Zinchenko will probably be competing for starts by GW-30, so YMMV.

Midfielders

Jarrod Bowen (£7.9m, WHU vs BUR)

Bowen followed up his GW-26 hattrick with an assist last time out as West Ham is getting back to its early-season form. A decent home fixture against a struggling Burnley should fill his owners with confidence, and the Hammers don’t blank in GW-29.

~

Marcus Tavernier (£5.4m, BOU vs SHU, BOU vs LUT)

He’s not the most inspiring of picks, but he does have two games against poor defenses, so there’s a good chance he’ll bag something worth a punt as a budget enabler.

~

Phil Foden (£8.2m, LIV vs MCI)

Foden has recently been hailed by Pep as the “Best Player in the Premier League”. He is certainly up there at the moment and has been inspiring Man City in the title charge, especially in recent games. He was an unused substitute in the Champions League, so he should be raring to go in the top-of-table marquee match at Anfield.

Caveat: City blanks in GW-29.

~

Bukayo Saka (£9.2m, ARS vs BRE)

Any Arsenal attacking player is a viable one-week option for points, but the nod goes to Saka who has seven goals plus two assists in his last seven games even after coming off at half time during the 6-0 drubbing of Sheffield United. A small rest in that game should set up Saka nicely for the fixture this week.

Caveats: Down a goal and facing elimination from the UCL, the Gunners host Porto in do-or-die 2nd-leg knockout action on Tuesday, so critical Arsenal assets may be rested or have minutes managed this weekend. Also: Arsenal blanks next week, so Gunners bought for GW-28 will become zeroes in GW-29, so YMMV (and have a chip/strategy in play).

Forwards

Dominic Solanke (£7.1m, BOU vs SHU, BOU vs LUT)

Having recently overcome a knock, Solanke has struggled with fitness in the last couple of games. However, his 14 goals so far this season bode well for two very attractive home fixtures against strugglers who leak goals.

~

Carlton Morris (£5.1m, CRY vs LUT, BOU vs LUT)

Morris is great cheap enabler with a double game-week plus a non-blank in GW-29. Morris is consistent and will surely return in at least one of these games; he has failed to get a return in only one of his last seven games, that against stingy Liverpool.

~

Ollie Watkins (£9.0m, AST vs TOT)

We’ve seen lots of talk in the media about Watkins being first in line after Kane in the England squad. Watkins has six goals plus four assists in his last five league outings. Now Aston Villa has a crunch game against Tottenham followed by a non-blank GW-29 at West Ham, so Watkins is a buy & hold.

How many Bournemouth and Luton players are you targeting? Are you accounting for blanks in GW-29? Please log in and let us know your thoughts in the comments!

~