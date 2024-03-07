Fantrax EPL GW-28 Player Picks

It’s GW-28, meaning only ten more weeks to follow.

Liverpool vs Man City is the game of the week, if not the year. A win for either obviously propels the winner to the top, whereas a tie is the result the Gunners look for.

Luton plays twice, and in theory could move out of the bottom three. These are massive games for the small club. And as a bonus, the Hatters don’t blank next week.

Bournemouth also has a double week — They have players who’ve been scoring points, and both opponents are below them.

Fantrax managers will get the lineups from Man United vs Everton before having to hit save.

Goalkeepers

Aaron Ramsdale ($2.29, Arsenal vs Brentford)

Ramsdale will start in goal, as David Raya is ineligible against his parent club, Brentford. Ramsdale’s last EPL start was way back in November, when he shut out Brentford. Arsenal continues to win, which is keeping them on the heels of Liverpool and Man City who play each other this weekend. These are huge points expected against a struggling Brentford team.

~

Neto ($11.84, Bournemouth vs Sheffield United, Bournemouth vs Luton)

Neto has 23 saves over the last five game, and solid outputs besides the -1 points in the 1-3 lost to Fulham. I don’t like spending over $10 on a keeper, but I’m considering Neto with these two dominant home games. The Cherries kept a clean sheet against Burnley last game, and there’s a chance at two more.

Defenders

Milos Kerkez ($7.35, Bournemouth vs Sheffield United, Bournemouth vs Luton)

Any Bournemouth defender will do in this spot, but Kerkez is the cheapest, and he’s producing points: 18 and 12.5 in this last two. Like Neto, neither opponent is scoring many goals, so he’s got a chance for points on both sides of the ball.

~

Daniel Munoz ($2.14, Crystal Palace vs vs Luton)

Munoz has moved into Palace’s lineup and has become a steady player. For $2.14 against 18th place Luton, he may help you fit other big names into your lineup.

~

Malo Gusto ($6.54, Chelsea vs Newcastle)

Gusto is back to being a plausible choice for fantasy managers. He has two assists in his last three, with quality points over that stretch. He has been pushing forward more often and playing in crosses. He’ll have more chances against a Newcastle team that is scoring but conceding.

Midfielders

Antoine Semenyo ($9.39, Bournemouth vs Sheffield United, Bournemouth vs Luton)

Semenyno can be slotted as a mid even though he plays more like a forward. He has five goals on the season, two over his last three. His price isn’t outrageous either. With two home games, including one against the horrid Sheffield United defense, he’s a solid pick. I’m looking at Marcus Tavernier as well.

~

Alfie Doughty ($12.68, Crystal Palace vs vs Luton, Bournemouth vs Luton)

Doughty is the most consistent of the midfield options for Luton. Their matches are away, but against teams sitting 13th and 14th in the table. These are playable matchups for consistent attacking players for Luton. Doughty has six assists plus a goal on the season, and he’s taking most set pieces still. I’m awaiting injury news about Tahith Chong, who has been solid over this last three starts and would be a nice nice play at under $5 salary.

~

Kai Havertz ($9.70, Arsenal vs Brentford)

Kai now has scored in three straight and has two assists too. That brings him to seven goals on the season and three assists. Brentford are slipping down into the relegation battle, and Arsenal has a chance to move up the table with a win. I’ve been hard on Kai and his role, but it looks like he may have found his place.

~

Kevin De Bruyne ($4.52, Liverpool vs Man City)

It’s not hard to recommend Kevin De Bruyne, but against the top team in the league it’s not obvious. Pep’s Champions League lineup showed how big this game is for him. KDB should be starting and central for his huge game in the title defense. He’s still going to run the City offense, and Liverpool has some key injuries. He may be a differential in this important matchup.

~

Eberechi Eze ($10.51, Crystal Palace vs Luton Town)

Eze is healthy again, finally. When he plays he scores points, as his last four starts proves: 15.5, 25.5, 14.5, and 17. He was a welcome sight for Palace fans, even in the loss. He is going to be back on kicks and PKs. A loss to Luton would make the Palace faithful even more nervous. Palace needs a big game from Eze.

Forwards

Dominic Solanke ($15.40, Bournemouth vs Sheffield United, Bournemouth vs Luton)

Solanke has 14 goals on the season, so all the reason listed about playing two bottom table teams work for him too. Plus he’s on PKs. Is he a must have this week?

~

Marcus Rashford ($10.60, Man United vs Everton)

Rashy snapped his four game scoreless streak in the loss to rivals city. But he did score. he can be streaky, as his three game streak earlier in the season shows. Everton gave up four last weekend. United have lost two straight and need a win here if they want to stay within striking distance.

~

Carlton Morris ($11.59, Crystal Palace vs vs Luton, Bournemouth vs Luton)

Morris has four goals in five, with only Liverpool keeping him off the score sheet. He’s on PKs, he’s confident, and he’ll have two games against bottom table teams to get on the scoresheet.

How many doubles will you be putting into your team? Are you going with Liverpool and City players? How’s your team looking?

~