EPL GW-28 Pre-Deadline Chat

Saturday 09 March 2024

Man United vs Everton

After a disappointing performance in the Manchester Derby last week, the Red Devils find themselves trailing in the race for a UCL spot. Eager to bounce back, they aim to overcome back-to-back league defeats.

United faces uncertainties over the availability of key players, including Marcus Rashford, Jonny Evans, and Harry Maguire who are undergoing assessments. With seven players already sidelined due to injuries, Erik ten Hag may consider tactical adjustments, possibly reverting to a 4-2-3-1 system.

On the Everton side, Idrissa Gueye’s fitness is uncertain, while Arnaut Danjuma and Dele Alli are confirmed absentees. Despite a recent loss, Beto is likely to maintain his attacking role for Everton after scoring in the previous fixture.

Prediction: 2 – 0

Crystal Palace vs Luton Town

Crystal Palace faced a tough 3-1 loss at Tottenham last week, conceding three late goals. However, their solid home record, with just one loss in the last six at Selhurst Park, provides optimism as they prepare to host Luton.

Jordan Ayew’s availability will be assessed, so Oliver Glasner may stick with the same XI from the previous defeat to Spurs. Michael Olise, Cheick Doucoure, Rob Holding, Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, and Marc Guehi remain absent.

For Luton, Gabriel Osho and Joe Johnson are undergoing assessment for the trip to Selhurst Park. Rob Edwards faces challenges with an injury-hit squad, as around eight players are unavailable for the game.

Prediction: 1 – 1

Bournemouth vs Sheffield United

Bournemouth snapped a seven-match winless streak with a 2-0 triumph against relegation-threatened Burnley last week. With renewed confidence, they’ll be optimistic about securing consecutive victories, this time at the expense of Sheffield United.

Marcos Senesi’s early exit in the 2-0 victory over Burnley means he will be absent, with Chris Mepham likely to fill in. Assessments will be made on Lloyd Kelly and Ryan Christie, while Andoni Iraola remains without four injured players.

Sheffield United faces the final match of Mason Holgate’s suspension and contends with some eight injury-induced absences.

Prediction: 3 – 0

Wolves vs Fulham

Gary O’Neil’s Wolves find themselves in the top half of the Premier League table, currently three points ahead of their upcoming visitors. Meanwhile, Fulham, coming off a notable win at Old Trafford, continued their positive momentum with a 3-0 victory over Brighton at Craven Cottage last weekend.

Wolves face a challenging situation as manager Gary O’Neil may miss five key players. The availability of Jose Sa, Pedro Neto, Joao Gomes, and the assessment of Hwang Hee-Chan will be crucial factors.

Raul Jimenez is the sole confirmed absentee for Fulham’s trip to the Molineux. The return of Joao Palhinha from suspension adds depth to their squad.

Prediction: 2 – 2

Arsenal vs Brentford

The Gunners extended their impressive league winning streak to seven matches with a convincing performance against Sheffield United on Monday, and they could very well make it eight against bottom-half Brentford.

Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya is ineligible to face his parent club, and Gabriel Martinelli, who sustained a cut to his foot in the previous match, will undergo assessment. Also: Mikel Arteta may have one eye on Tuesday’s must-come-from-behind UCL match, the 2nd leg of a tie that the Gunners trail by a goal.

Brentford continues with around seven players sidelined due to injuries, with Bryan Mbeumo returning to training but not likely to feature in this game.

Prediction: 4 – 0

Sunday 10 March 2024

Programming note: Most of you in America will wake up to Daylight Savings Time, but the UK doesn’t “spring forward” until the end of the month. That means the time difference for most Americans will be an hour less than normal for the next few weeks — Watch your deadlines carefully, and double-check your time-zone math.

Aston Villa vs Tottenham

Villa is on a hot streak, winning four of their last five Premier League matches, including the last three in a row — marking their fourth such run under Unai Emery. Spurs, under Ange Postecoglou, have consistently found the net in all 26 Premier League matches.

Villa is without Jacob Ramsey who sustained an injury in the recent victory over Luton Town. Boubacar Kamara, Tyrone Mings, Emiliano Buendia, Jhon Duran, and Diego Carlos continue to be sidelined.

Spurs’ injury concerns include the race against time for Richarlison’s return. Pedro Porro is nearing a comeback, but Fraser Forster, Manor Solomon, and Ryan Sessegnon remain long-term absentees.

Prediction: 2 – 1

Brighton vs Nott’m Forest

Brighton continues to grapple with injuries and a number of long-term absentees, including Solly March, Joao Pedro, Jack Hinshelwood, Kaoru Mitoma, and James Milner.

For Forest, Nicolas Dominguez picked up a knock against Liverpool last weekend, but manager Nuno is optimistic about his recovery. Willy Boly, who returned to training last week, is likely to be available to face Brighton. Both Boly and Ibrahim Sangare had returned from the Africa Cup of Nations with injuries, but Sangare made a comeback as an unused substitute last weekend.

Prediction: 0 – 1

West Ham vs Burnley

David Moyes recently disclosed that Maxel Cornet will be sidelined for the majority of March due to a hamstring injury. Additionally, there is a “question mark” over Aguerd’s fitness, with the specific nature of his problem not specified.

Burnley’s Jordan Beyer hasn’t featured since the defeat to Aston Villa at the end of December — He is making good progress, but there’s still no timeframe for his return. Meanwhile, Josh Brownhill served his one-match ban for the red card he received against Crystal Palace during last week’s defeat to Bournemouth.

Prediction: 2 – 0

Liverpool vs Man City

City is unbeaten against Liverpool in the last three meetings across all competitions, securing two victories and a draw. However, this is Anfield, and this is Klopp’s final year there, so anything could happen

Liverpool received a boost as Mo Salah returned to training and is expected to be fit for Sunday’s cage match against City. Jurgen Klopp expressed his delight and mentioned that the star gained some minutes during the Reds’ recent Europa League victory over Sparta Prague.

On the other hand, City’s Matheus Nunes was forced out of the midweek Champions League match with a fractured finger against FC Copenhagen. Additionally, Doku and Jack Grealish are ruled out until after the international break.

Prediction: 2 – 1

Tuesday 12 March 2024

Chelsea vs Newcastle

Mauricio Pochettino expects several key players to be unavailable, including Carney Chukwuemeka, Romeo Lavia, Lesley Ugochukwu, Reece James, Wesley Fofana, Benoit Badiashile, and Christopher Nkunku. Chelsea’s injury concerns have deepened, with Levi Colwill and Ben Chilwell joining the list. Conor Gallagher has been absent from training due to illness, but the Monday allows extra time for potential recovery.

Newcastle will miss Nick Pope, Sandro Tonali, Callum Wilson, Matt Targett, and Joelinton. Kieran Trippier is ruled out, possibly giving Tino Livramento a start at right-back. Lewis Hall is ineligible against his parent club, while Miguel Almiron could replace Jacob Murphy on the right wing. Alexander Isak, Elliot Anderson, and Joe Willock are all fit again.

Prediction: 1 – 2

Thursday 14 March 2024

Bournemouth vs Luton

Here’s our bonus fixture, giving these two teams their micro-double. Both squads’ news is mentioned above.

Prediction: 1 – 2

