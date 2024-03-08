FPL & Fantrax EPL GW-28 Rate My Teams

Bournemouth and Luton Town have a micro DGW in GW-28. With six matches (but not Luton’s) to be postponed in GW-29, I chose to let go players with relatively lower entry prices now as I will somehow have to pick all my players again next game week.

However, for official FPL, which docks points for extra transfers, I made only minor changes and am leaving the decision on blanks until next week.

Official FPL

I’ve added Alfie Doughty and Carlton Morris to my squad due to their DGW. Alongside the doubtful Solanke, who is my team’s captain, I now have three players with double games scheduled. I’ve decided to postpone any major trading decisions until next week when six games will be postponed, affecting 8 of my 15 players.

Fantrax NMA-11

Ten of eleven players have double games this week, with KDB the only exception due to his affordable salary and recent good form. Reece Burke has returned to the starting lineup, and Chris Mepham will replace the injured Senesi. I’m hopeful that this lineup will help narrow the gap to the top of the league!

Fantrax NMA-17

Following the same strategy as in NMA-11, I’ve maximized the number of double-game-week players in my lineup for NMA-17, with exceptions for KDB & Stones (Man City at Liverpool), Saka (Arsenal hosting Brentford), and Toney (at Arsenal). Additionally, I’ve made the decision to transfer out David Raya because he is ineligible against parent club Brentford and then blanking in GW-29. I’ve also added Lewis Cook, a player not present in NMA-11 due to budget constraints.

What do you think about my FPL & Fantrax teams? Do you agree with my strategy to field so many double-gamers? Do you think Solanke will play twice? Please log in and leave your comments below. Additionally, feel welcome to showcase your own squad and ask, “Rate My Team”!

