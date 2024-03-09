FPL & Fantrax EPL GW-28 Match-Day Live Chat

Liverpool vs Man City headlines the GW-28 docket. With just a point between them in first and second, the outcome might prove to be the difference at the end of the season. Third place Arsenal, just two points behind Liverpool, welcomes Brentford knowing that a win could overhaul both leaders if they draw that other fixture.

Saturday

Man United v Everton

Man United is eager to bounce back from back-to-back losses when they welcome struggling Everton to Old Trafford on Saturday. The Red Devils have lost to Fulham and Man City in their last two games and need to return to winning ways if they are to maintain their push for a top-four finish. A home defeat to West Ham last week meant 16th-place Everton has failed to win any of its last five games.

Prediction: 2-0

~

Bournemouth v Sheffield United

A rare away victory against Burnley ended a run of four games without a win for the Cherries, lifting them to 13th. They’ve looked better going forward this season but still have a lot of work to do defensively. Bottom-placed Sheffield United suffered another embarrassment in front of the home fans, losing 6-nil against title contender Arsenal. The Blades are 11 points adrift of safety and need a miracle to survive the drop this season.

Prediction: 3-1

~

Crystal Palace v Luton Town

A below-par second-half performance saw Crystal Palace concede three to throw away a first-half lead and make it three defeats in five. That loss was new coach Oliver Glasner’s first as the club’s manager, but it won’t be his last. A late Lucas Digne goal saw the Hatters fall to their fourth consecutive defeat after coming from two goals down to tie the score. This means they remain in 18th, four points adrift.

Prediction: 1-1

~

Wolves v Fulham FC

Wolves maintain tenth despite suffering a three-nil defeat away to Newcastle. Wolves have won three of their last five and have proven to be a difficult opponent this season. Fulham won back-to-back games and made it three wins in four when they dispatched Brighton at Craven Cottage last week.

Prediction:2-2

~

Arsenal v Brentford

Arsenal made it five wins on the bounce by impressively dismantling the Blades last week. The Gunners have a chance to claw into first if Liverpool and Man City draw. Brentford halted a run of three straight defeats by holding onto a 2-2 draw against Chelsea last week.

Prediction: 4-1

Sunday

Aston Villa v Tottenham

Villa maintained their bid for a top-four finish by claiming a late 3-2 victory, making it three wins in a row. The Villans currently occupy fourth and know a win against fifth-placed Tottenham will give them some breathing space in the race for Champions League places. A spirited second-half performance saw Tottenham fight back from a goal down to win 3-1 against Crystal Palace last week and maintain fifth.

Prediction: 2-2

~

Brighton v Nott’m Forest

Brighton’s inconsistent season continued when the Seagulls were outclassed three-nil by Fulham last weekend before then being trashed four-nil by Roma in the Europa League on Thursday. They’ve struggled to cope with the split demands between European football and the League this season.

A last-minute goal from Darwin Nunez to give Liverpool the win only added to the pressure on Forest’s Nuno Espirito Santo. The Portuguese manager has won only once since he was appointed as the club’s manager.

Prediction : 0-1

~

West Ham v Burnley

West Ham made it two wins in two games since the return of Pacqueta from injury. The Brazil international has helped rejuvenate the Hammers attack and is central to everything that happens going forward. A home defeat to Bournemouth last week meant Burnley has failed to win any of their last four and now look likely to return to the championship. The Clarets are 11 points away from safety, and there are just nine games left to play this season.

Prediction: 3-0

~

Liverpool v Man City

Klopp v Guardiola... Haaland v Salah... Top v second. It doesn’t get any bigger than this. “Neutral” fans of the English Premier League will be glued to their screens when the Reds host the Citizens this Sunday. A defeat for either team might mean a drop to third, while a draw might see the Gunners leapfrog into first for the first time this season.

Each side has won four of the last five. It’s Anfield. It’s Klopp’s swan-song season!

With tickets going for €849+ online, it’s definitely going to be a cracker. Don’t miss it! Find a pub with TV coverage and spend your €849 on great beer and grub!

And did I mention? Don’t miss it!

Prediction: 2-2

Monday

Chelsea v Newcastle

A late Disasi goal helped Chelsea rescue a point against Brentford last week, but failure to claim all three points saw the Blues drop into the bottom half of the table. They’ve won just one of their last five games and now seem to be out of the running for even the consolation European places. A three-nil victory for Newcastle was just the Magpies’ second win in their last five.

Prediction: 1-1

Wednesday

Bournemouth v Luton

Bournemouth welcomes Luton in the one double game-week fixture of GW-28. A win for Bournemouth will move the Cherries closer to the upper half, while a win for Luton could move the Hatters within striking distance of 17th-place Forest.

Prediction: 2-1

Which fixtures are you invested in in your fantasy leagues? Which are you looking forward to as a fan? What do you think of our predictions? Come join in the live chat below! Good luck!

~