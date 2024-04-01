Fantrax EPL GW-31 Player Picks

Our Tuesday deadline presents us with a quick turnaround with all sides featuring mid-week. We come off the back of a nil-nil anti-climax of a stalemate between Man City and Arsenal.

There’s plenty to play for all across the table as competition for continues to heat up at the business end of the season. Here are our Fantrax picks, with some budget differentials offering value to help gain the edge over your opponents!

Two matches kick off Tuesday at 19:30 BST, followed closely by two more at 19:45. That should give us eight full confirmed lineups (Newcastle, Everton, Forest, Fulham, Bournemouth, Palace, Burnley, Wolves) before our Fantrax deadline!

Be here at around 18:30 to discuss the Fantrax implications in NMA’s Pre-Deadline Chat. The fifth match tomorrow kicks off at 20:15, so its lineup announcements will probably come just a minute too late for us.

Goalkeepers

Caoimhin Kelleher (LIV vs SHU, $4.75)

Kelleher continues to offer great value as Alisson remains out for the foreseeable future. The young Irish international will hope for a clean-sheet this week, with Liverpool facing rock-bottom Sheffield United.

James Trafford (BUR vs WOL, $7.38)

Burnley has shown some small signs of improvement in recent weeks, demonstrating resiliency to get something out of the Chelsea game after an early sending off. Up next is a home fixture to Wolves who failed to score last time out and are missing key player Neto.

Defenders

Jarell Quansah (LIV vs SHU, $2.48)

Quansah looks to continue in Liverpool’s back line, especially now that Liverpool is top of the table. Quansah continues to impress and offers good value for money.

William Saliba (ARS vs LUT, $11.89)

The partnership he has with Gabriel is key to Arsenal clawing back any chance in the title chase. The Gunners kept out City — The nil-nil draw was the first time the Citizens have failed to score at home in the league since 2021 — so more defensive points against Luton are expected.

Ruben Dias (MCI vs AST, $9.71)

As with Saliba, Liverpool and fantasy owners of these defenders benefited from the stalemate. City is still a favorite for the title, having the experience and know-how. It wouldn’t surprise many if the Citizens went on a prolific run like last year.

Midfielders

Brennan Johnson (WHU vs TOT, $11.15)

Captain Son will receive the plaudits, but Johnson has been going about his business quietly and the assists are now racking up, nine so far this season. Paired with his four goals, it has been a decent Tottenham debut for the Welsh international who hasn’t featured every week. He comes into this one off the back of two assists last time out.

Harvey Barnes (NEW vs EVE, $4.22)

After a well-taken brace, Newcastle’s match winner should earn himself a start in this fixture against a toothless Everton side that has lost three on the bounce. We know Barnes has explosive capability, but he’s also a decent budget enabler.

Cole Palmer (CHE vs MU, $15.07)

Chelsea continues to frustrate, but the Blues would be a lot worse off without this man. Palmer continues to ensure that he’s in the conversation for selection to this years Euros. He had a brace last time out and now has a tasty game against Man United.

Mason Mount (CHE vs MU, $1.92)

Mount has a lot of work to do to get back to being the player he once was, but a well taken goal in a 10-minute cameo is a good start. You can’t rule out another goal in this fixture away to his old side. Back after a long absence, he’s a cheap punt.

Forwards

Chris Wood (NOT vs FUL, $9.47)

With back to back goals, the experienced striker tries to hoist his team from the drop-zone. Looks like his cool head will be key to survival, and a home fixture against the inconsistent Fulham defense is a great opportunity for Forest to push on.

Gabriel Jesus (ARS vs LUT, $7.91)

He worked his socks off against his old club as Arsenal went into the City game determined not to lose. But Jesus did have the odd half chance to score. A home fixture against Luton is a very different proposition for the forward.

Alexander Isak (NEW vs EVE, $11.12)

Four goals plus an assist in his last four league outings speak for themselves. Newcastle left it late against West Ham, but Everton should give them more confidence in this one.

Are you expecting any rotation for these mid-week fixtures? Are you making any gambles this week? Please log in and let us know in the comments!

