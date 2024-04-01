FPL & Fantrax EPL GW-31 Rate My Teams

GW-31 follows closely on the heels of GW-30, adding to fantasy manager excitement. With Liverpool having reclaimed the top spot, the upcoming home game against 20th-placed Sheffield United makes every Liverpool player a favorite fantasy asset!

Official FPL

Considering Liverpool’s mouth-watering home match against dismal Sheffield United, I decided to make a transfer to acquire Darwin Nunez for my FPL team. Liverpool is in good form, is now top of the table, and needs goals in case goal-difference decides the title race (Arsenal currently has a six-goal advantage).

Initially, I contemplated choosing either Mo Salah or Luiz Diaz, but they are both classified as midfielders in FPL, while my hole is an injured striker from GW-30.

Fantrax NMA-11

Livramento was my initial choice, but unfortunately, he sustained an injury in GW-30. As an alternative, Martinez became my second option in the defense line. I’ve also added Harvey Barnes who tends to score whenever he’s healthy, and Bukayo Saka, given his favorable fixture. Moreover, I’ve included Luiz Diaz and Mo Salah in attack, especially with Liverpool hosting Sheffield United this game-week.

Fantrax NMA-17

I’ve replicated my choices from NMA-11 in most positions. Ajer seems to be hitting the peak of his career currently. Despite being benched earlier in the season, he has performed exceptionally well since reclaiming his starting spot, even scoring two goals in recent matches. Palmer, Eze, and Toney serve as the main offensive forces in their respective teams, making it challenging to find better options.

What do you think about my FPL & Fantrax teams? How many Liverpool players will you field given their favorable fixture? Please log in and leave your comments below. Additionally, feel welcome to showcase your own squad and ask, “Rate My Team”!

~

Poll How much of your team is Liverpool players? Less than 5

More than 5

11 ! vote view results 100% Less than 5 (2 votes)

0% More than 5 (0 votes)

0% 11 ! (0 votes) 2 votes total Vote Now

~