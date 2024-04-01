EPL GW-31 FPL Player Picks

Arsenal and Liverpool players will be popular choices this game-week, but alas, FPL allows us to buy only three players from each club. Therefore, careful consideration is needed to decide which players from these teams will maximize point earning potential.

Also in the backs of our FPL minds: Chelsea holds two games in hand, so the Blues have two bonus games looming out there just over the horizon (and not many weeks left in the season where they can hide). You should all take a look at the schedule and chart a course.

And finally, if you have a chip left, you should now be able to pick which week you want to use it or lose it. Choose wisely, and if you need advice, you can ask in the comments.

Goalkeepers

Caoimhin Kelleher ( £3.80, Liverpool vs Sheffield Utd )

At the rate Kelleher is developing, Allison might have reason to worry about his #1 goalkeeper status even after recovering from injury. Facing the team with the worst scoring record provides Kelleher with a good opportunity to keep a clean sheet. He is very affordable too!

~~

David Raya ( £5.00, Arsenal vs Luton Town )

Despite Arsenal’s eight-game winning streak ending at City last weekend, Raya still kept a clean sheet. The upcoming match against Luton Town at home is a must-win game for Arsenal if they aim to contend for the EPL championship.

Defenders

Saliba ( £5.80, Arsenal vs Luton Town )

Saliba has been one of the top defenders in FPL this season! Despite his youth, he has shown maturity and could be a long-term investment for FPL managers.

~~

Dara O’Shea ( £4.40, Burnley vs Wolves )

Wolves have struggled to score in their previous two away league games due to the injury crisis among their attackers, so O’Shea will have an opportunity to keep a clean sheet while also aiming to replicate last game’s vital goal that nicked a 2-2 draw with Chelsea.

~~

Conor Bradley ( £4.20, Liverpool vs Sheffield Utd )

Bradley has been averaging 6.7 points per game (reference: TAA’s average is 4.9 points). While he hasn’t contributed offensively in the last five matches, facing the league’s worst defense presents a good opportunity for him to break this dry spell!

Midfielders

Harvey Barnes ( £6.20, Newcastle vs Everton )

Barnes possesses quality finishing skills, but his career trajectory has been slowed by injuries. Even so, his recent comeback performance (scoring twice) serves as a testament to his enduring talent and resilience.

~~

Mo Salah ( £13.30, Liverpool vs Sheffield Utd )

He may come at a high price, but his home form, favorable fixture, and title ambitions are top considerations for FPL and even the captain’s armband. Alternatively, Luis Diaz (£7.50) offers a more affordable option who is also expected to perform well.

~~

Heung Min Son ( £10.10, West Ham vs Spurs )

The sudden collapse of West Ham’s defense in the latter part of last week’s game gives hope that Tottenham attackers, including another high-priced player who consistently delivers stellar performances week after week. Richarlison ( £6.90) should also have ample opportunities to score.

Forwards

Semenyo ( £4.50, Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace )

Considering his skills and on-field performance, Semenyo offers exceptional value for his price. His teammate Solanke (£7.20), is slightly more expensive but proves to be a consistent candidate for the long term.

~~

Rodrigo Muniz ( £4.70, Nott’m Forest vs Fulham )

Fulham wasted no time finding a replacement for Mitrovic, and Muniz has proved to be an exceptional player. With a keen sense in the box, he consistently positions himself well, scoring eight goals in the last eight games.

~~

Alexander Isak ( £7.70, Newcastle vs Everton )

Isak is on an impressive run, scoring four and providing one assist in his last three games. Despite this, there’s a feeling that he could achieve even more if he converted all of his chances, highlighting his immense talent as a player.

Stats and info for this article were sourced from premierleague.com and fantasy.premierleague.com.

~~

What holes do you have in your FPL side? Who’s on your watch-list who isn’t mentioned above? Are you considering playing a chip and need advice? Please log in and talk to us in the comments below!

~~