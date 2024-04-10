EPL GW-33 FPL Player Picks

While some tasty European fixtures play out mid-week, we start to plan for this weekend’s single game-week with an eye on the double game-week (with one blank!) to follow. Keep a close eye on the aftermath of the European fixtures as well as keeping the double in our thinking. Here are our picks with plenty of bargains, enablers and punts!

Goalkeepers

Lukasz Fabianski (£4.2m, WHU vs FUL)

The experienced keeper offers an enabler price and will hopefully keep Fulham out, who failed to score last time out. Fabianski has been picking up additional saves recently so that’s always a possible source of points in this one.

Caoimhin Kelleher (£3.9m, LIV vs CRY)

Liverpool has struggled to keep goals out in recent fixtures, but Kelleher still offers great value for little money, especially in a home tie against an inconsistent Palace side. Liverpool will be keen to pile the pressure on Arsenal playing straight after.

Defenders

Rayan Aït-Nouri (£4.7, NOT vs WOL)

Aït-Nouri has been returning well in front of goal recently and picking up points even without clean-sheets. This will be a good chance to add to his tally of 2 goals plus an assist in his last four games. Caveat: Watch late news to see if he shakes off his knock to get the start.

Emerson (£4.4m, WHU vs FUL)

Emerson is a different differential defensive option after picking up an assist in the win over Wolves, his fourth this season. Up next is a decent home fixture against a Fulham side that failed to score last time out.

Rico Lewis (£4.2m, MCI vs LUT)

Lewis can benefit from injuries as well the busy schedule as Pep rotates his strong Man City squad. Lewis is a great budget option should he start, picking up his second goal of the season last time out. He was an unused sub in the draw at Real Madrid, so he has a good chance of starting.

Midfielders

Morgan Gibbs-White (£5.7m, NOT vs WOL)

He blanked against Spurs last time out, but that followed three games where he’d delivered (three assists plus a goal). Gibbs-White has been in decent form for Forest this season with big performances from him needed to escape relegation.

Kevin De Bruyne (£10.3m, MCI vs LUT)

KDB is an obvious captain choice, but that also depends how the Citizens fared against Real Madrid and what they have left to play for. Pep does like to rotate, but De Bruyne has been there and done it before and will be key to City lifting the title again. His ownership for a premium asset is relatively low at 13%. De Bruyne was an unused sub in Spain on Tuesday so he should be raring to go for this one.

Kai Havertz (£7.3m, ARS vs AST)

Chat around Havertz’s price tag has subsided in recent weeks thanks to his form, now proving himself as one of Arteta’s key men. Havertz has been popping up with the attacking returns and has blanked only once in his last seven league games, Arsenal’s stalemate against Manchester City. He produced five goals plus five assists during that time, and he’s a differential at under 5% ownership.

Luis Diaz (£7.6m, LIV vs CRY)

Liverpool must rely on the entire front line if they’re to give Klopp the sendoff he deserves, Diaz has paid off well recently with two goals plus an assist in the last three games. He’ll be working to add as Liverpool need goals to get back on the top of the pyramid.

Forwards

Ivan Toney (£8.1m, BRE vs SHU)

He has blanked in the last couple of games, making only a cameo last time out, but he’s expected to start this one. Brentford is close to securing Premier League football for next season, so an appealing home fixture against bottom side is where Toney should play with confidence.

Chris Wood (£4.9m, NOT vs WOL)

Four goals in four league matches is brilliant recent form from the New Zealand international. His experience and goals are vital for Forest to survive. Really cheap and with low ownership means Wood is a great differential enabler for FPL managers.

Ollie Watkins (£8.8m, ARS vs AST)

Watkins is a real punt as it’s counterintuitive to back a striker away to the best defense in the league, especially after Haaland was nullified. I just have a sneaking suspicion that Watkins will do some damage here, especially with Aston Villa boss Emery against his old side and Watkins in strong form with a point to prove on his international pursuits.

How is maneuvering for DGW-34 impacting your selections this weekend? Are you taking any hits? Does anyone still have a chip to play? Please log in and let us know your thoughts in the comments!

