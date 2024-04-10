EPL GW-33 Best FPL Differentials

With the fantasy campaign in crunch time, gambling on differentials is the key to gaining an edge over rivals ahead of you. As GW-33 approaches, managers seek those under-the-radar picks that could deliver unexpected points hauls that those around you won’t get. Let’s check out some intriguing FPL differential options poised to make impacts in the upcoming game-week.

Jarrad Branthwaite (£4.3m, Everton vs Chelsea)

Ownership 6.9%

Jarrad Branthwaite’s recent clean sheet against Burnley highlights his potential as a budget-friendly option in FPL. With promising fixtures ahead and a knack for posing a goal threat, (particularly in Everton’s upcoming home games against Brentford and Sheffield United), Branthwaite could emerge as a valuable asset for FPL managers seeking differentials.

~

Diogo Dalot (£5.2m, Bournemouth vs Man United)

Ownership 6.0%

Dalot’s versatility and attacking prowess have made him a standout performer for United this season. Priced attractively, he presents a differential option worth considering, particularly visiting Bournemouth whose form is proving unpredictable. If United maintains its attacking threat, Dalot could offer significant returns for FPL managers willing to take the gamble.

~

Alejandro Garnacho (£4.9m, Bournemouth vs Man United)

Ownership 10.2%

Garnacho’s impact on Man United’s attack cannot be understated, as he consistently positions himself to create scoring opportunities and assists. With his affordable price-tag, he remains an enticing option for FPL managers seeking differentials to boost their squads.

~

Kai Havertz (£7.3m, Arsenal vs Aston Villa)

Ownership 4.7%

Kai Havertz’s standout performance against Brighton, where he notched a goal and provided an assist, has turned heads in the Fantasy Premier League community. Beyond his imposing physical presence, Havertz is demonstrating the technical prowess that has now solidified his place in the Arsenal shirt.

~

Kevin De Bruyne (£10.3m, Man City vs Luton Town)

Ownership 12.9%

I’m cheating here, because his TSB is above our 10% threshold for differentials, but only by a little! KDB’s return to form couldn’t have come at a better time for the Citizens as they continue their pursuit of yet another Premier League title. After a prolonged absence due to injury, De Bruyne has wasted no time in making his presence felt, most recently contributing to three goals in a stellar performance against Crystal Palace. His exquisite finish to level the score in the 12th minute served as a reminder of his importance to the Sky Blues.

~

Ivan Toney (£8.1m, Brentford vs Sheffield United)

Ownership 9.3%

The debate surrounding Toney versus Isak has intensified recently, with doubts concerning Toney’s recent goal drought. While it’s true that Toney has been missing clear-cut chances and struggling to find his form, his upcoming fixtures versus Sheffield United, Luton, Everton, Fulham, Bournemouth and Newcastle offer the perfect opportunity for him to rediscover his scoring touch.

~

Are you looking at any of these players? Any other differentials you have in mind? What are your plans for this crunch fixtures? Please let us know your thoughts in the comments.

~