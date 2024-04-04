EPL GW-32 FPL Player Picks

Phil Foden stole the headlines on Wednesday as he grabbed his second 20-pointer of the season. The midfielder has stepped up and looks like the perfect candidate to eventually replace Kevin De Bruyne in Pep Guardiola’s set-up.

Unexpected lack of action for popular choices Bukayo Saka and Erling Haaland meant many managers missed out on points and more of such cases are to be expected as managers will rotate their squads to keep them fresh and healthy for the business end of the season.

And then Cole Palmer got a hattrick of his own, the last two goals both in stoppage time to sink Man United on Thursday. That must have been an amazing finish to watch... unless you’re a United fan.

Let’s take a look at our fantasy selections for GW-32.

Goalkeeper

Caoimhin Kelleher (£3.9m, Man United v Liverpool)

Priced at just £3.9m, Kelleher represents an economical route into Klopp’s defense. His appeal is further increased by the Red’s scheduled DGW-34.

Defenders

Ruben Dias (£5.5m, Crystal Palace v Man City)

~

Lewis Hall (£4.2m, Fulham v Newcastle)

Hall turned in a remarkable performance in Newcastle’s one-all draw against Everton on Tuesday. The fullback’s replacement, Emil Kraft caused a penalty that saw the Toffees draw level late in the game. Hall was lucky enough to walk away with clean sheet points and three bonus points to cap off a good personal game-week. The left-back is expected to feature from the start when the Magpies visit Fulham on Saturday.

~

Ben White (£5.8m, Brighton v Arsenal)

Ben White is the Arsenal defender with most points this season. The center-back turned right-back is part of an Arsenal’s defense with the most clean sheets this season and is also a reliable option for goals and assists at the other end of the pitch.

~

Pedro Porro (£5.9m, Tottenham v Nott’m Forest)

Spurs’ lack of clean sheets in recent weeks makes their fullbacks the best options to pick from. Porro plays a huge part in Spurs attack with seven assists in the league this season.

Midfielders

Phil Foden (£8.1m, Crystal Palace v Man City)

Foden grabbed his second hattrick of the season in Man City’s much needed 4-1 win over Villa on Wednesday. In the absence of De Bruyne and Haaland, Foden took center stage and propelled Pep Guardiola’s side to victory.

~

Douglas Luiz (£5.6m, Villa v Brentford)

Luiz was unable to add to his impressive nine goals plus five assists this season in the defeat to City but still remains an interesting option for coming weeks. A home fixture against a struggling Brentford side might see the Brazilian add to his tally.

~

Harvey Barnes (£6.2m, Fulham v Newcastle)

Barnes gave Geordies a reminder of his quality by providing the assist for Isak’s goal in the draw against Everton. This came off the back of a two-goal performance in the thriller against West Ham.

~

Bukayo Saka (£9.0m, Brighton v Arsenal)

Saka was allegedly rested by Mikel Arteta for precautionary reasons, but he should be back in the Gunners’ side against Brighton on Saturday. The Youngster has been the Gunners’ main man this season and should lead the charge against the Seagulls.

~

Mo Salah (£13.4m, Man United v Liverpool)

Liverpool’s scheduled DGW-34 makes Salah a no-brainer. The Egyptian has maintained high standards despite the injury challenges he has faced this season.

~

Cole Palmer (£5.9m, Sheffield v Chelsea)

With 16 goals plus 8 assists already, it is hard to imagine where 12th place Chelsea would be without Palmer. The summer signing from Man City has been the only positive of the Blues season and is making a claim for being a good captaincy option at the business end of the season.

Forwards

Chris Wood (£4.8m, Tottenham v Nott’m Forest)

Wood underlined his importance to Nuno Espirito Santo’s team by scoring in his third consecutive game and helping the strugglers to their first win in six games. The huge center-forward has shone brightly in the absence of Awoniyi and is expected to continue his impressive form this weekend.

~

Alexander Isak (£7.8m, Fulham v Newcastle)

Isak continued his good form by scoring the Magpies’ only goal in the draw against Everton on Monday. The Sweden international has now delivered returns in four straight games and seems to have returned to his best form.

~

Erling Haaland (£14.3m, Crystal Palace v Man City)

Haaland should be back in the squad and hopefully back to his best after he was left on the bench against Aston Villa. The Norwegian has struggled to find goals in recent weeks but should feature from the start against Crystal Palace.

Who are your transfer targets this week? Who are you thinking about dropping? How are you prepping for this week and the coming DGWs? Who is likely to start twice? Please log in and let us know in the comments!

