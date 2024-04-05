Fantrax EPL GW-32 Player Picks

GW-31 was all about rotation for a lot of fantasy managers. I know it was a rough week for me, although Cole Palmer did help on a team or two.

Everything held for the top three teams, and Tottenham missed a chance to gain ground on Aston Villa. In addition to the league race, Arsenal and Man City also have to contend with Champions League quarterfinal games over the next two weeks.

Survival is still dicey at the bottom of the table too, with Forrest picking up a huge win to move three points clear of the drop. That’s not a huge margin of safety though, and Everton is only one point ahead of them.

There’s still lots to play for in the EPL and for Fantrax managers!

Fantrax managers get to see lineups for the Crystal Palace vs Man City ahead of the transfer buzzer, which gives us all a chance to avoid the pitfalls of Pep Roulette.

Goalkeepers

Caoimhin Kelleher (MUN vs LIV, $4.75)

The Liverpool keeper continues to fill in well. He’s still one of the cheaper options available. This week he visits Old Trafford where Man United is trying to stay relevant in the race for a European spot. Meanwhile, the Reds are laser-focused on winning the league in Klopp’s final season. Every game is big for these teams now.

~

David Raya (BHA vs ARS, $10.56)

Raya hasn’t been high on my list often this season, but the results recently say he should be now. He has clean sheets in five of his last six games, earning double digit points in each. The Gunners are playing well, and Raya has been a big part of that.

Defenders

Andrew Robertson (MAN vs LIV, $7.17)

For the first time in about a month, Andy Robertson played for Liverpool. In those 12 minutes, he reminded Fantrax managers why we love having him on our rosters. He was aggressive going forward, adding a late assist to help seal the game. I expect he reclaims his role as regular starter now.

~

Marc Cucurella (SHU vs CHE, $15.07)

Cucu has strung together a few solid games in a row now, including 15 points against United even with three goals conceded. Chelsea hasn’t lost in six games now, but also hasn’t kept a clean sheet since January 9th. But hey — Sheffield has the lowest goal total in the league, so maybe the Blues finally see a cleanie.

~

Ben Godfrey (EVE vs BUR, $4.31)

Godfrey is a cheap defender consistently scoring between five and ten points without clean sheets, goals, or assists. That’s pretty solid for a player under $4.50. While Everton is still fighting relegation, defensively only Liverpool, Arsenal, and Man City have better stats for goals conceded. This week the Toffees host the third worst offensive team in a big game for both squads.

Midfielders

Cole Palmer (SHU vs CHE, $15.07)

What else can you say about Palmer at this point!? He has been one of Chelsea’s few bright stars this season, and his effort against United is one that Chelsea fans (and certain Fantrax managers) will remember for a long time. The Blues travel to lowly Sheffield whose defense is last in the league in goals conceded after shipping three to Liverpool.

~

Kai Havertz (BHA vs ARS, $10.06)

Over the last six games, Havertz has four goals plus three assists, blanking only against Man City. I’m slightly concerned about rotation, but the Gunners need points, and he’s been instrumental recently. Shout out to Emile Smith-Rowe for a very solid game too. The Gunners may need him with the heavy schedule ahead.

~

Kevin De Bruyne (CRY vs MCI, $5.72)

We get to know City’s lineup before we have to hit save. KDB was rested midweek, and could be again ahead of City’s UCL fixture on Tuesday. Who really knows with Pep?! But If he’s available, then he’s super cheap. I’ll be looking at a few City players here, and I think there may be differential options as they prep for the midweek game. They can’t afford to drop points.

~

Alexis Mac Allister (MAN vs LIV, $8.97)

The goal against Sheffield was stunning, pure class. Over his last six games, he has three goals plus four assists. This is the midfielder player Liverpool hoped he’d be, and he’s delivering when they need him now. With a price under $9, you won’t find many better options.

Forwards

Rodrigo Muniz (FUL vs NEW, $9.47)

Fulham simply plays better at home, Muniz especially so. Over the last four games at Craven Cottage, Muniz has scored in each, including braces against Tottenham and Bournemouth. Newcastle conceded three and four in their previous two away games. He’s not overly pricey either.

~

Antoine Semenyo (LUT vs BOU, $11.15)

Last time out, Semeyno came on after the break to assist in Bournemouth’s only goal of the game. I think he gets back into the starting eleven this time. He has scored in his last two away games, and the Cherries travel to Luton, which has given up 62 goals on the season.

~

Alexander Isak (FUL vs NEW, $9.47)

Isak is one of the hottest strikers in the EPL right now. He has scored in four straight, is on PKs, and is brimming with confidence. Fulham has been tough at home, but the Magpies have shown they can score. They haven’t been shut out in 12 consecutive games.

How’s your team? What other cheap options are you looking at? Are you ready for more rotation? Join us in the comments below.

~