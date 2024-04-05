FPL & Fantrax EPL GW-32 Pre-Deadline & Live Chat

Premier League GW-32 has arrived, heralding exciting matchups and potentially pivotal contests that could influence the title race, and the biggest event of them all is Man United vs Liverpool.

Let’s delve into the latest team updates from each club thus far.

Saturday

Crystal Palace vs Manchester City

For Fantrax managers, this is the lone early match confirming lineups before their deadline, but with Pep Roulette in full force and Citizen assets as prizes, all Fantrax managers are encouraged to tune in during the countdown hour to discuss this one.

Palace currently sits 14th, having gathered only two points from the last four matches. Unfortunately, the eagles are having trouble scoring goals because some of their key attackers are currently unavailable.

City continues to impress, defeating Villa 4-1 after a draw with Arsenal. Pep Guardiola is pleased with recent performances. With the title race intensifying, the Citizens must win every match until / unless their rivals stumble. Palace is missing Doucoure, Richards, Guehi, Olise, Holding, and goalkeeper Johnson.

Man City’s Walker, Ake, and Ederson are sidelined with hamstring, calf, and thigh injuries respectively. With a midweek match just passed and a midweek Champions League quarterfinal match looming, rotation is likely.

~

Aston Villa vs Brentford

Despite going for four matches without a defeat in all competitions, Villa was demolished by Man City 4-1. Brentford has been a ghost of its early-season self lately, managing only a goalless draw in against Brighton.

Ollie Watkins is still doubtful due to hamstring injury. Emi Martinez absent with illness. Brentford’s Zaniolo has minor knock. Several players benched for rest. Buendia, Mings, Kamara out long-term. Cash sidelined with hamstring injury. Ramsey nursing foot injury. McGinn returns after suspension.

Prediction 2:1

~

Everton vs Burnley

Burnley’s form and confidence have surged with four consecutive unbeaten league games. Meanwhile, Everton has gone winless in 13 straight Premier League matches.

Everton’s Alli and Dobbin remain sidelined, while Danjuma is not fit yet. Onana to be assessed, Gomes in contention. Calvert-Lewin may start, Coleman, Garner, and Harrison seeking XI return. Burnley has no fresh injuries. Muric likely to start, back four unchanged. Fofana and Foster may feature in attack, Amdouni pushing for recall.

Prediction 0-0

~

Fulham vs Newcastle

Fulham sits 13th but has been up and down this season. After a tough loss to Forest, the Cottagers aim to recover. Meanwhile, Newcastle, currently 8th, hasn’t been consistent either. The Magpies, grappling with a significant injury crisis, drew their last game.

Key players like Jamaal Lascelles and Nick Pope are sidelined. Joelinton, Callum Wilson, and others are also nursing injuries, posing a challenge for the club. Sandro Tonali faces a ban, while Miguel Almiron, Tino Livramento, Kieran Trippier, and Matt Targett are sidelined.

Fulham has a complete squad to select from.

Prediction: 2-2

~

Luton Town vs Bournemouth

Luton is currently 18th on 22 points, hosting Bournemouth, which is 12th on 41. Luton has struggled at home, losing 60% of their home games. On the other hand, The Cherries have been doing well lately, winning four of their last six. In the reverse fixture, Luton lost to Bournemouth.

Injuries for Luton leave ten players, including top scorer Elijah Adebayo, sidelined for the upcoming match. Bournemouth also faces absences, with Ryan Christie and Marcos Senesi out.

Prediction: 1-3

~

Wolves vs West Ham

West Ham and Wolverhampton Wanderers both want to reverse recent struggles. Given that both sides are playing in a similar way and that the Hammers have been stuck in draws far too often lately, another draw may be inevitable.

Out due to hamstring injuries are Pedro Neto and Hee-chan Hwang. Craig Dawson and Jean-Ricner Bellegarde are questionable for the next game due to groin and knee issues respectively.

West Ham’s Kalvin Phillips could start midfield with Alvarez suspended, and Fabianski should continue in goal while Areola is out injured. Alvarez is suspended, and Aguerd’s status uncertain.

Prediction: 0-2

~

Brighton vs Arsenal

The Seagulls could not find a way through Brentford in Wednesday’s goalless draw, but Arsenal has been playing outstandingly well, most recently notching a 2-0 victory over Luton. The Gunners have been dependable under Arteta, going undefeated in their last six. As the fight for the title gets closer, they realize how crucial it is to win each and every game, even with Champions League quarterfinals just over the horizon.

Gilmour, Hinshelwood, Milner, Mitoma, and March are all sidelined for Brighton.

Arsenal has a full squad available except for Jurien Timber who is still recuperating from a knee injury. The positive update for Arteta is that Thomas Partey rejoined the squad and featured in the last match.

Prediction 1-3

Sunday

United needs to bounce back from the see-saw 4-3 injury-time midweek defeat to Chelsea. Despite the loss, the Red Devils have maintained a consistent run of scoring in their last six matches. The Reds enter this game fresh off a 3-1 victory over Sheffield United.

United is without Tyrell Malacia (knee), Luke Shaw (muscle), and Victor Lindelöf (hamstring).

‘Pool faces roster challenges with Thiago (muscle), Rhys Williams (unknown), Diogo Jota (knee), Trent Alexander-Arnold (knee), Alisson (hamstring), Stefan Bajcetic (calf), Ben Doak (meniscus), and Joel Matip (cruciate ligament) all sidelined.

Prediction: 2-4

~

Sheffield United vs Chelsea

In the midst of a dismal season, two draws in the previous three matches is an improvement for Sheffield United — not that such performance will save the Blades from their impending relegation. They’ve failed to tally a victory in their last six Premier League matches at home.

On the other hand, Chelsea’s last three in all competitions have seen the Blues defeat Leicester 4-2, draw 2-2 with Burnley, and triumph in “I was there” fashion over Man United 4-3. They’ve won twice, drawn twice, and suffered two defeats in their last six away matches in the Premier League.

Chelsea currently has eight players on injury: Wesely Fofana (knee), Romeo Lavia (thigh), Reece James (thigh), Christopher Nkuku (thigh), Levi Cowill (ankle), Ben Chillwell (illness), Robert Sanchez (other) & Lesley Ugochukwu (thigh)

Prediction 0:3

~

Tottenham vs Nott’m Forest

Tottenham aims to stay in contention for fourth, but the Tricky Trees are in fine form after securing one of their season’s finest results by defeating Fulham 3-1 in their previous game.

Spurs started Micky van de Ven against West Ham following his return from injury, and it’s likely they will do so again. Brennan Johnson may also start after recent impressive performances. There are no fresh injury concerns, Fraser Forster, Ryan Sessegnon and Manor Solomon continuing out.

Forest remains without Willy Boly, Nuno Tavares and Taiwo Awoniyi.

prediction: 2-1

Are you making any late adjustments? Have you utilized your wildcard or any other chip? What’s your strategy going forward? What chip(s) do you still have available? Feel free to log in to discuss these and pose your own inquiries!

~