UCL MD-9 Fantasy Preview (Tuesday Deadline!)

On March 15th, the last draw of the last UCL in its current form took place in Nyon. The draw identified the quarterfinal fixtures and the subsequent semifinal match-ups on the road to the finale in Wembley stadium on 1 June 2024. The draw results were as follows:

Going into MD-9, every match seems to be strong enough to be called an early final, but Madrid hosting Man City still catches the eye as the big ticket tie since both teams can consider the season a failure on the continental level if they do not reach the UCL final.

MATCH-DAY 9 FANTASY GUIDE

Each and every team will want to set the tone of the quarterfinal tie as early as possible. There will be no rest for any top-drawer player considered essential.

The matches scheduled at our fantasy transfer deadline are Madrid vs Man City and Arsenal vs Bayern. As usual, having Man City playing on Tuesday is an advantage for all fantasy managers, which promises a higher score average.

The matches for our substitution deadline on Wednesday are Atletico vs Dortmund and PSG vs Barcelona.

Remember your fantasy team can now have up to five players from each club, and you have five free transfers ahead of MD-9 to recover from eliminations etc suffered since R16.

ROTATION RISK

There may be cases when a player has been fatigued or played many more minutes than he can handle, and his absence will be a surprise for fantasy managers. To help you anticipate the level of rotation that each club may go through, the preview below will take a look at each club’s matches before and after MD-9 and where the club stands domestically.

FIXTURES

Arsenal vs Bayern

Arsenal has been considered on several media outlets as the unlucky side to fall into the same bracket with Bayern in the quarterfinals and then the prospect of Real Madrid or Man City in the semi. Arsenal visits (and leads 0-3 in the 2nd half at) Brighton today before hosting Bayern and then hosting Aston Villa between legs. Every match counts for Arsenal with only seven EPL game-weeks left and the London club two points behind top-side Liverpool and one ahead of Man City. This means that Arteta has to put his best XI forward in every match until the end of the season.

In the German Bundesliga, Bayern lost 3-2 at Heidenheim today before visiting Arsenal and then going home to host FC Koln between legs. Both Bundesliga opponents are in the bottom half so should not pose a major threat to Bayern’s home stretch to somehow reduce the 13-point gap behind #1 Leverkusen. Bundesliga has seven game weeks left, and the title could be decided before Bayern plays MD-10. Bayern still needs to win a couple of matches to secure a UCL spot next season, so it is safe to say that the best of Bayern will be seen in UCL without any risk of key-player rotation.

~

Real Madrid vs Man City

Man City is more or less in the same boat as Arsenal. Both clubs are hoping for a Man United miracle in GW-31. Man City defeated Crystal Palace 2-4 in London Saturday. Pep and the players are now on their way to Madrid for UCL MD-9 before returning home to host Luton Town.

Real Madrid played a week ago but has no scheduled matches this weekend, which means Los Blancos will be very well rested when they host Man City. They’ll play against Mallorca in La Liga GW-31 to solidify the eight point lead they have over Barcelona.

There should be no risk of rotation — expect them to go all out in MD-9 because they a have a set of impossible matches afterwards against Man City in MD-10, then Barcelona and Real Sociedad in La Liga.

Atletico vs Dortmund

Atletico is currently fighting Bilbao for a spot in next season’s UCL. The Spanish capital club is two points ahead in the race with eight matches left. Similar to Real Madrid, La Liga is on break this weekend and Simeone’s players will host Dortmund after a long 9 days rest period. After MD-9 Atletico will host La Liga #3 Girona to try to force the Catalan club into a three way race for UCL spots.

Dortmund is hosting Stuttgart today in a direct UCL qualification battle. Dortmund will then travel to Atletico Madrid before playing away at Monchegladbach. Considering both clubs are in similar situations, it will be majorly up to the managers to deploy the best resources for each match. A fraction of a wrong decision will cost his club the chance to play the UCL semifinal or the qualification spot to next season’s UCL... or both?

~

PSG vs Barcelona

Eight matches separate us from the end of La Lig, and Barcelona is eight points behind Real Madrid with a classico brewing right after MD-10. Barcelona travels to Paris well rested and then returns to Spain to play another away game at Cadiz. Anything can happen in eight rounds in La Liga, so Barcelona will not rest until Real Madrid leave no chance for retaliation for the trophy.

PSG hosts Clermont today before hosting Barcelona. In the same bracket with Atletico Madrid and Dortmund, PSG is favored to reach the final. The French champions are at the top of Ligue-1 with a twelve point lead and seven matches to go until the end of the season. PSG also has the advantage of no domestic fixtures between MD-9 and MD-10.

Are five free transfers enough before MD-9? What holes must you fill? Do you have a chip left in pocket? Please post your team in the comments and ask our experts for advice. Then share your thoughts and questions below!

