UCL MD-9 Rate My Team

The first leg of the UCL quarterfinals is upon us. In this round, all matchups are interesting. We have some mouth-watering encounters - Man City faces R Madrid, Arsenal hosts Bayern, PSG is up against Barcelona, and Atletico plays Dortmund.

These are all big games, and as UCL fantasy managers it is time for us to use our five free transfers for round 9. Here are my current selections pending team news at deadline time.

Initial Drafts

Here’s what my team looks like coming out of R-16:

Despite Hakimi’s suspension (3rd UCL yellow), I’m quite happy with the way my team looks. I have a solid foundation to build on going into round 9.

I have assets from Atletico, PSG, Arsenal, Man City, Barcelona, Real Madrid and Bayern and this leaves me in a really good position, needing just a few tweaks to have a full team for the quarterfinals.

Current Draft

After five free transfers, here’s my current roster: Kane, Haaland and Vinicius up front leading the line. In midfield, Bellingham, Foden, Gundogan and Odegaard. In defense, we have Saliba, Dias, Hermoso and Raya.

This team I’m pretty happy with. It includes forwards and midfielders who can get goals and assists. Haaland, Kane and Vinicius are reliable starters and explosive forwards.

In midfield, we have in-form Bellingham and Foden, two players that definitely have an eye for goal. I’m also quite happy with the other two midfielders, Gundogan and Odegaard. I’d have been a lot happier if I could afford Saka as well.

And then defensively I have doubled up on Arsenal players with Raya and Saliba. We all know how good Arsenal has been defensively, so (despite hedging my bet with Kane in attack) I’m hoping for a clean sheet. I’ve added Dias in there as well — not too sure about a clean sheet but you never know.

The only drawback is that my bench is weak. Therefore, I don’t anticipate many points coming from bench players. First-choice players will need to perform consistently.

Overall it is a pretty solid team that includes a lot of starters and players who are quite explosive. I’m quite satisfied, and I’m confident that I’ll generate a respectable number of UCL fantasy points.

Do you see any glaring unfilled holes? Are any of my new buys risky? Do you dare post your own prospective roster and ask, “Rate my team”? Please log in to share in the comments below.

