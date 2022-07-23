Looking Ahead: Staff Predictions for 2022-23

Hang in there! The boredom of preseason is almost over: The Premier League is just two weeks away!

While we wait for the most entertaining league in the world to commence play, here are our predictions for the upcoming season.

Top 4 clubs Position David James PPQ Chris Jeff Olakunle Trambak Guy Stall Dhivakhar Position David James PPQ Chris Jeff Olakunle Trambak Guy Stall Dhivakhar First MCI MCI MCI LIV MCI MCI MCI MCI MCI MCI Second LIV LIV LIV MCI LIV LIV LIV LIV LIV LIV Third TOT TOT TOT TOT TOT ARS CHE TOT CHE MUN Fourth CHE CHE ARS ARS CHE CHE MUN MUN MUN TOT

Fourth place could turn into a horse race between Arsenal and Chelsea, both of which have improved their squads over the summer. But I’m going to give fourth to Chelsea on the strength and experience of Thomas Tuchel over Mikel Arteta. I also think Chelsea’s defense will be more consistent. Third place easily goes to Tottenham, who are flourishing under the guidance of Antonio Conte and who have also made some shrewd summer transfers.

As with fourth place, first place could easily go one of two ways — I mean, last season Man City and Liverpool finished up separated by just a single point. But I’m going to go with City. A long league campaign compounded by domestic and European tournaments as well as the World Cup means that Pep’s embarrassment of riches in squad depth gives him the edge. The ability to finally play a true #9, and an arguably world-class one at that, won’t hurt his chances either.

~

James: Man City, Liverpool, Tottenham, Chelsea

I can’t look past Man City for the title. To my eye, they have strengthened where they were weak, with an aging Fernandinho replaced by Kalvin Phillips, a lackluster Jesus (often admittedly played out of position) replaced by Erling Haaland, and the often underused Zinchenko seemingly to be replaced by the very creative Marc Cucurella. Tottenham under Conte will be an interesting proposition, I expect them to do well this year.

~

PPQ: Man City, Liverpool, Tottenham, Arsenal

I think we are looking again at primarily a two-team race for the title, but it will be interesting to see if Spurs can keep winning to make the title race more interesting. They are stronger, and Conte proved that he could make them better. City has also made positive changes, including getting a pure striker. The Citizens are deep across the lineup, which gives them a leg up on the rest of the league. I’m most curious about Liverpool. They did bring in more firepower in attack; namely Darwin Nunez (see our spotlight on him here), and the triple threat of him, Salah, and Diaz/Jota is formidable. But can they run deep in multiple competitions and survive injuries in a squad that isn’t as deep as City’s?

I’m going with the Gunners over Chelsea in fourth. Partially this is a pick of the heart, but I think their summer signings, especially Gabriel Jesus, will make a difference. There is a core group that now has played together for a while, and if they can pick up some goals, then this is a team that is able to crack the top four.

~

Chris: Liverpool, Man City, Tottenham, Arsenal

I’m going to have a little fun and go with Liverpool to win the title. Saying goodbye to Sadio Mane is big, but don’t forget that City has lost Gabriel Jesus and Raheem Sterling. Both sides have high profile newcomers which will take time to bed in. If Liverpool can stay healthy, I think they have a very good chance of dethroning the champs, especially since City may focus more on Champions League after yet another season falling short in that department. I’d love to see Tottenham make a challenge for the EPL title, but after so much turnover, it’s too much too soon to ask. I think Arsenal and Chelsea will have some company in the battle for fourth. Maybe West Ham, maybe Leicester, maybe Man United. Maybe even Newcastle. Should be a fun season!

~

Jeff: Man City, Liverpool, Tottenham, Chelsea

My, how we’ve fallen into a rut! If I were brave, I’d flip a coin between Spurs and Chelsea for third, and then I’d drop the other to make room for rapidly-improving Newcastle to nick fourth. But I’m not that brave... this season.

~

Olakunle: Man City, Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea

I believe we will be entertained by another two-horse race for the Premier League title between Man City and Liverpool. Liverpool’s decision to let go of Sadio Mane and replace him with the comparatively inexperienced Darwin Nunez might come back to haunt them as Liverpool isn’t a team that’s used to playing to the strength of a target man.

While Man City also let go of a number of players, Pep has replaced them with talented and proven players such as Erling Haaland and Kalvin Philips. The Gunners’ smart recruitment this summer and stability all around the club should see them finally make the step up to the top four, and I believe Chelsea will just always find a way to dig deep and make the cut.

~

Same old thing — Man City for the title considering their incomparable squad depth in each and every position. It’s true that the Citizens have lost the likes of Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Jesus and Fernandinho, but on the other hand, they have replaced them with Erling Haaland, Julian Alvarez and Kalvin Phillips.

You may feel that the most surprising club in my top four list is Man United. I know it’s funny, but I’m rooting for them to achieve the feat (again....)

~

Guy: Man City, Liverpool, Spurs, Man United

With such resources it’s hard to look past City, although maybe they will be even more focused on the Champions’ League. Liverpool seems to have made good acquisitions, and Spurs are improving fast under Conte. I think maybe Man United will make the top four at Chelsea’s expense; just a gut feeling I can’t really explain!

~

Stall: Man City, Liverpool, Chelsea, Man United

The top two have made transfer decisions this summer that will require adjustments to their starting 11. I assert that losing Mane, plus slight questions on depth within the ‘Pool midfield, will see a slight drop-off making the difference between the two teams. Chelsea has improved defense, but at the time of writing I believe the Blues lack enough firepower. For fourth, I’m taking the rose-tinted view that EtH and his methods will improve some of United’s younger players and push the older players to a higher standard. I expect to see a new midfielder, and if that’s De Jong I will feel more confident. Spurs should come fourth, but I think we have seen that Conte’s side with a full week of training is very different from one playing twice a week.

~

Dhivakhar: Man City, Liverpool, Man United, Tottenham

It’s hard to bet against Man City and Liverpool, especially after the swashbuckling transfer windows they’ve had. But watch out for Tottenham and Man United. If the preseason is anything to go by, it’s going to be much closer between the top four than it has been in the past three years.

Bottom 3 clubs David James PPQ Chris Jeff Trambak Guy Stall Olakunle Dhivakhar David James PPQ Chris Jeff Trambak Guy Stall Olakunle Dhivakhar BOU NOT NOT BOU BOU FUL BRE BOU EVE BOU NOT BOU BOU SOU CRY BOU BOU EVE LEE EVE SOU BRE SOU EVE FUL EVE LEE FUL BOU SOU

David: Bournemouth, Nottingham Forest, Southampton

Bournemouth just seems flat-out bereft of quality. Nottingham Forest are making admirable efforts in the transfer market, having signed a whopping 11 players over the summer so far (most recently Jesse Lingard on a free), but still seem like minnows to me. And if Southampton begins this season in the same form they finished the last one, I just can’t see how they’ll stay up. So those are my picks for bottom three, but I honestly wouldn’t be shocked to see Everton take one of these places either.

~

James: Nottingham Forest, Bournemouth, Brentford

I was torn between Fulham and Brentford, but I do think that toward the end of last season, Brentford sunk like a stone as teams had worked out their style. I think this could continue this year, especially now that Eriksen has moved on. Bournemouth and Forest lack the quality for me, and I think Fulham could at last survive to play consecutive years in the Prem.

~

PPQ: Nottingham Forest, Bournemouth, Southampton

Over the final three months of last season’s EPL campaign, Southampton lost nine and won just a single game (against Arsenal, ugh). They haven’t done much to bolster their squad over the summer either. Nottingham Forest is making an attempt to bring in players to compete, but I don’t think it will be enough. Bournemouth also should struggle. I think that Brentford and Fulham will both struggle, but will have just enough to keep them up for another year.

~

The bottom three is usually more of a crapshoot than the top four... There’s just too much competition for only three slots! Losing Christian Eriksen is a huge blow for Brentford, so I could see them going down, but if Raya stays healthy all season he should provide enough defensive stability to keep them up. And any of the three newly promoted teams could boomerang back into the Championship, so choosing only one is probably too few. Bournemouth seems the most likely of the trio to return, while Southampton finished horribly last season. Everton had a tough summer losing Richarlison (see NMA’s Spotlight article), and Dominic Calvert-Lewin has reportedly asked for an exit as well. For the Toffees, it will be all about how wisely they spend the Richarlison money. Since they have a horrible track record of bringing in smart transfers (nearly as poor as Man United), it’s hard to say I trust them.

~

Jeff: Bournemouth, Crystal Palace, Fulham

My, how they’ve fallen into a rut! The cherries and Cottagers are my two picks of the promoted sides to jolly-up and go back down. Palace has been on my relegation radar for years now, but they may well be denied by Leeds, Southampton or Everton being even more awful.

~

Trambak: Fulham, Bournemouth, Everton

Personally, I think both Fulham and Bournemouth lack the required firepower to compete in the top flight. Everton flirted with relegation last season, and with Frank Lampard still at the helm but now sans Richarlison, I don’t see the Toffees staying up. Buckle up Toffees, it’s going to be a bumpy ride!

~

Brentford had a stellar first year, but the loss of Eriksen could prove fatal. Bournemouth or Fulham could be yo-yo teams, but perhaps Fulham will just scrape to safety this year. I’m not convinced that Leeds has done enough to replace their big losses (bye bye Raphinha!), so the Peacocks are my third pick. Having predicted these three (or four) to be the bottom teams that means I think Forest will stay up — maybe that’s a stretch!

~

Stall: Bournemouth, Everton & Fulham

Player-for-player, Bournemouth looks a long way off Premier League standards to me. Parker will set them up in a low block so they may not get thrashed by big margins, but I think they lack quality all over the pitch. Everton escaped last season thanks to a fanbase who lifted the players, Richarlison and Pickford in particular, who stood up under huge pressure. The Toffees have now lost Richarlison, and they lack the creativity necessary for Dominic Calvert-Lewin to prosper. Already in preseason, the manager is blaming his players. Unless they come up with some sensational transfer, Everton will struggle again. Fulham will have a go at survival and may ruffle a few feathers, but their open, attacking style of play will cost them.

~

Olakunle: Everton, Leeds, Bournemouth

Everton’s survival was not assured until a week before the end of the season, and their preseason fixtures haven’t given hope for improvement. A four-nil drubbing at the hands of MLS side Minnesota United only went to show how bad the rot has gone at the club. Selling Richarlison to Tottenham without adding a high profile replacement (yet) might also come back to bite the Toffees. Like Everton, Leeds has also lost the club’s best player, Raphinha hitting the exits for Barcelona. Without him to create and finish chances, it’s hard to see Leeds avoiding the drop. And I believe Bournemouth simply does not have enough quality to play top flight football.

~

Dhivakhar: Bournemouth, Everton, Southampton

Like the top four race, the battle for Premier League survival is going to be interesting. Among the promoted clubs, Bournemouth has shown the least ambition in the transfer window so far. Although Ryan Fredericks and Joe Rothwell could prove to be good signings, the departure of Gary Cahill could hit them hard if they fail to recruit an able replacement. Everton’s financial crisis could force Frank Lampard to make do with an inexperienced squad. Losing talisman Richarlison to Tottenham could be a hammer blow, especially if Calvert-Lewin or star boy Anthony Gordon gets injured. With promoted sides, Nottingham Forest and Fulham making shrewd signings, Premier League strugglers Southampton could sink into the relegation zone next. Joe Aribo and Bella-Kotchap could prove to be decent signings for the Saints, but do they have enough firepower to survive?

Most UCL success David James PPQ Chris Jeff Trambak Guy Olakunle Stall Dhivakhar David James PPQ Chris Jeff Trambak Guy Olakunle Stall Dhivakhar MCI MCI MCI MCI LIV TOT MCI LIV MCI MCI

While I do have a nagging feeling that Liverpool could once again be the Premier League team to advance the furthest into the tournament (and as a Klopp fan I hope that’s what happens), objectively I’ve got to back the Citizens here. The reason is simple: squad depth.

~

James: Man City

I think they have come closest to the most well-rounded team across Europe.

~

PPQ: Man City

City are just so deep and there is such quality at every position. They have players who can step up on the biggest stage at the right moment, as the final game of the EPL reminded us.

~

Chris: Man City

It has to happen for them someday, doesn’t it? As mentioned earlier, I wouldn’t be surprised for Guardiola finally to focus more on Champions League than the EPL. Really, why wouldn’t he?

~

Jeff: Liverpool

There’s just something about this organization that contends well in Europe, just as there’s something about Pep Guardiola’s side that has a bonus in the EPL.

~

Trambak: Tottenham

Had to break from Man City and Liverpool here. I’m not saying Spurs are going to win the big trophy (because Spurs don’t win trophies) but they will go deep into the UCL campaign with all the depth and quality they’ve got.

~

Guy: Man City

As long as Haaland stays fit...

~

Olakunle: Liverpool

I see Man City failing to make it past the quarterfinal stage while Liverpool should at least make it to the semifinal.

~

Stall: Man City

The Citizens haven't crashed out of UCL due to lack of goals/chances, they’ve lost by lack of concentration when not in possession. Maybe this is the year they fix that, but I’m not so sure. I do think they go the deepest of the English sides.

~

Dhivakhar: Man City

Erling Haaland could be the final piece of the puzzle for Man City’s European conquest. But it isn’t going to be easy. When is it ever easy though?!

First manager sacked James David Chris PPQ Jeff Trambak Guy Olakunle Stall Dhivakhar James David Chris PPQ Jeff Trambak Guy Olakunle Stall Dhivakhar Brendan Rodgers Lampard Lampard Ralph Hasenhuttl Patrick Vieira Lampard Jesse Marsch Lampard Lampard Scott Parker

James: Brendan Rodgers

I don’t think it will be a newly-promoted team as they will sit tight, and I can see some justification in Brentford staying with Thomas Frank. Perhaps if Brendan Rodgers has a slow start there could be calls for changes at Leicester, and I think Arteta will be on borrowed time too if things don’t go well early. Of the two, I’ll go Brendan Rodgers.

~

David: Frank Lampard

Everton barely escaped the drop last season, and that was when they still had Richarlison. One of the greatest players in EPL history, Lampard still hasn’t proved that he can cut the mustard as a top-flight manager, and Everton’s precarious financial situation means the club literally cannot afford to take any chances. Lampard will be shown no mercy if the Toffees get off to a slow start, and it doesn’t bode well that a full-strength Toffee side just got a 0-4 ass-whipping by Major League Soccer’s Minnesota FC on Tuesday evening.

~

Chris: Frank Lampard

I’m with David. Everton barely survived last season. I don’t know if Lampard has what it takes to perform another Houdini act.

~

PPQ: Ralph Hasenhüttl

I have concerns about the Saints this season. They were only five points out of the drop zone last year and were a genuine disaster at the end of the season. They had the fourth-worst goal differential last season and fourth-most conceded, and there hasn’t been too much movement in the transfer market, especially on the defensive end.

~

Palace is overdue for relegation. I think this is the year, and Mr Vieira will be an unfortunate casualty along the way.

~

Trambak: Frank Lampard

David and Chris, I am with you here! I can see Lampard’s absolutely horrific tactics and amateurish team management skills earning him the first boot of the season. Tipping Everton to go down, predicting that Lampard will be sacked by a blue club - Liverpool fans are gonna love me!

~

Guy: Jesse Marsch

I fear for Leeds this year, and if they do make a really poor start, I don’t think they’ll hesitate to change managers again.

~

Olakunle: Frank Lampard

I don’t see Lampard making it past game-week ten with the current Everton squad.

~

Stall: Frank Lampard

Poor squad, tough opening fixtures, and plenty of very questionable management decisions in the past suggest Frank is the clear favorite for this one. Perhaps more than any other side, Everton simply cannot afford relegation. That financial pressure will see the owner react very quickly to any negative indications.

~

Dhivakhar: Scott Parker

If serial manager-sackers Watford were in the Premier League this season, this would have been an easy prediction. Now that they aren’t, it isn’t as straightforward. If one of the promoted sides goes on a losing streak, they could hit panic mode and sacrifice their manager for a proven relegation warrior like Sam Allardyce. Scott Parker’s rigid tactics combined with Bournemouth’s torrid fixture run at the start of the season could land him the early sack.

Golden boot David James Chris PPQ Jeff Trambak Guy Olakunle Stall Dhivakhar David James Chris PPQ Jeff Trambak Guy Olakunle Stall Dhivakhar Haaland Haaland Kane Kane Nunez Son Kane Haaland Salah Salah

David: Erling Haaland

How sure am I about this? Not very, and Chris’s recent article does a fantastic job of explaining why. But I do feel like the guy is a generational talent, and as the focal point of an attack as lethal as City’s, he could score heaps of goals if he settles in well and stays healthy.

~

James: Erling Haaland

I’m sorry, I’m all in on Man City. It’s a vanilla pick, but I’m sticking to it. Pep’s coaching and creativity and the Norwegian’s insatiable appetite for goals is a match made in heaven.

~

Chris: Harry Kane

Kane finished only fourth in goals last season, but he was still second in both shots and shots on target. His lethargic scoring total came from getting off to a horrible start last year under the lackluster stewardship of Nuno Espirito Santo following Kane’s summer transfer drama. With a full season under Antonio Conte, I think that Kane can get back to Golden Boot form.

~

PPQ: Harry Kane

Kane scored 17 goals last season. He scored only one of those in the first nine games of the season before Conte started. That means that under Conte he scored 16 goals in 29 games. That’s a pretty good pace, and things got even better as new players arrived. Spurs have only continued to improve their squad, and Kane will benefit.

~

Jeff: Darwin Nunez

While Luis Suarez was briefly linked to a Liverpool homecoming transfer, I was out on a limb for him as an entertaining dark-horse pick. However, with that prospect fading, I’ll pivot to another Uruguayan in Liverpool, new signing Darwin Nunez. He just bagged four goals in a preseason match, albeit against RB Leipzig. Still, he did it after coming on at the half, so we have reason to hope he is fitting into Liverpool’s attack and can “hit the ground running”.

~

Trambak: Heung Min Son

No surprise, Son will win the Golden Boot for the second consecutive year. Anyways, who’s Haaland? ;)

~

Guy: Harry Kane

This pick is contingent on fitness, but surely Kane would have pipped Son last year but for injury. That same dynamic, plus City’s probable focus on the Champions’ League, is going to work against Haaland this year.

~

Olakunle: Erling Haaland

If Haaland stays injury free, it’s hard to see past him winning the Golden Boot.

~

Stall: Mo Salah

No World Cup, a batch of bad memories from 2022, a new Liverpool contract, and he’ll probably play more league games than Haaland.

~

Dhivakhar: Mo Salah

Like last season, the Golden Boot race could go down to the wire. Although Erling Haaland could well win one in the future, he might need a season or two to adapt to the Premier League. Mo Salah is the obvious pick, with Son and Kane right up there too. But I have a sneaky feeling that Gabriel Jesus and Raheem Sterling could challenge if they start off well.

Golden gloves David James Chris PPQ Jeff Trambak Guy Olakunle Stall Dhivakhar David James Chris PPQ Jeff Trambak Guy Olakunle Stall Dhivakhar Ederson Lloris Ederson Ederson Ederson Ederson Ederson Ederson Ederson Ederson

David: Ederson

City’s defense is the best in the league, and that means Ederson wins it. Alisson will probably be close though.

~

James - Lloris

Ederson will be close, because City control games so much. But I back Conte to make Tottenham a different animal this year. Spurs will win a fair few by a single goal or two and that could be conducive to Lloris winning the Golden Gloves.

~

Chris: Ederson

Liverpool’s Alisson is the best keeper in the league, but every year he seems to miss a few games with injury. That gives the edge to Ederson for me.

~

PPQ: Ederson

City is the best team with the best defense. It’s his to lose.

~

Jeff: Ederson

What they said... Other keepers will earn more points because they’re more active, but Ederson will sleep-walk to another Golden Gloves award, especially because Haaland will tag all of the opposition.

~

Trambak: Ederson

The other guys have already said enough about him. I am jumping on the same train.

~

Guy: Ederson

I love to be different but I can’t justify it here.

~

Olakunle: Ederson

An easy selection due to consistency over the years.

~

Stall: Ederson

Full house for City’s sweeper-keeper.

~

Dhivakhar: Ederson

Man City had the best defense in the league in the 2021-22 season, and it isn’t going to be much different this year. Ederson it is.

Most assists David James Chris PPQ Jeff Trambak Guy Olakunle Stall Dhivakhar David James Chris PPQ Jeff Trambak Guy Olakunle Stall Dhivakhar KDB KDB KDB Son Salah Son Son KDB KDB TAA

David: Kevin De Bruyne

The addition of Erling Haaland will help KDB restore service as usual. Literally.

~

James: Kevin De Bruyne

This is bordering on dull now, but Man City will be the winning team and score an abhorrent amount of goals. And their creative spark is the maestro De Bruyne. Simple choice.

~

Chris: Kevin de Bruyne

KDB took on more of a goal-scoring role than usual last season, but with the arrival of Haaland, KDB should be back to his job as the most brilliant provider in the league.

~

PPQ: Son Heung-Min

Spurs will score some goals this year and Son will provide helpers for lots of them.

~

Jeff: Mo Salah

And he will contend for Golden Boot too!

~

Trambak: Heung Min Son

Both the Golden Boot and top-assist prize are going to come to Son’s house. With his amazing chemistry with Harry Kane, I just can’t see why he shouldn’t get both awards?

~

Guy: Heung Min Son

He’ll be the reason Kane gets the Golden Boot.

~

Olakunle: Kevin de Bruyne

Having an ice-cold striker like Haaland in front makes him the clear favorite.

~

Stall: Kevin De Bruyne

Assuming he can stay fit.

~

Dhivakhar: Trent Alexander Arnold

Trent Alexander Arnold is the obvious pick. He’s the best creator in the league, playing for the best attack in the league. Expect Jadon Sancho, Kevin De Bruyne, and James Maddison to be right up there as well.

PFA Player of the Year (not EA Sports Player of the Season) David James Chris PPQ Jeff Trambak Guy Stall Dhivakhar David James Chris PPQ Jeff Trambak Guy Stall Dhivakhar Salah Havertz Salah KDB Eriksen Salah Salah KDB KDB

David: Mo Salah

No rocket science required for this one: He’ll win because he’s the league’s best player.

~

James: Kai Havertz

This is always a tough one. I can see Harry Kane continuing to do well under Conte, and Son will also. Salah, Nunez and Diaz will likely be close. Haaland, De Bruyne, Foden will all be close.

But I’m going to go for a left field option here and say Kai Havertz. I think he’s shown enough to convince me that he will have a drastically improved second season compared to his first, and he will be a catalyst of anything that Chelsea does. Plus Sterling will provide some space for him to work in, and who knows who else they are going to bring in before the end of the transfer window.

~

Chris: Mo Salah

If I’m picking Liverpool to win the title, then it has to be a Red, doesn’t it? Salah is the obvious choice, although it could easily be Virgil van Dijk or Trent Alexander-Arnold.

~

PPQ: Kevin De Bruyne

To quote David, “No rocket science required for this one: He’ll win because he’s the league’s best player.”

~

Jeff: Christian Eriksen

His comeback is complete, so if ten Haag plays him where he can prosper, then his feel-good story will tilt PFA votes his way.

~

Trambak: Mo Salah

Mané leaves, but Salah remains. Despite the presence of Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota, and Luis Diaz in attack, Salah will surely hog all the spotlight now that his Senegalese former teammate has left.

~

Guy: Mo Salah

I’d love for Jeff to be right, but these awards do tend to go to the same players, so it will be Salah or KDB - or maybe Harry Kane.

~

Stall: Kevin De Bruyne

Again fitness dependent, but KDB is a player who can do anything. The football writers may choose a different player (different award), but the players themselves know just how good he is.

~

Dhivakhar: Kevin De Bruyne

De Bruyne is always a popular choice for the award amongst players. The Belgian won it twice in the last three years despite being outperformed by Harry Kane and Mo Salah in the 2019-20 & 2020-21 seasons respectively.

Most FPL points David James Chris PPQ Jeff Trambak Guy Stall Dhivakhar David James Chris PPQ Jeff Trambak Guy Stall Dhivakhar Salah Son Salah Kane Trippier Salah KDB Salah Salah

David: Mo Salah

He’s been the Pharaoh of FPL for years. I don’t see his reign ending this year.

~

James: Son

I’m looking at players who will notch lots of goals and assist here, so I will go for Son at Tottenham. There are lots of other options, of course, but I like Son’s versatility and the capabilities he brings. He’s a middie too, so he’ll get those extra points for goals and clean sheets that forwards don’t.

~

Chris: Mo Salah

Even if Kane (or another striker) does win the Golden Boot, midfielders tend to rack up the points compared to forwards. And Salah is the guy who reliably does it every year, so as much as I’d love to pick Son, I can’t pick against Mo.

~

PPQ: Harry Kane

I think Kane will win the Golden Boot, and I think there will be plenty of assists too. His assist record was strong last year as Spurs found their stride. He’s going to score points (if he can stay healthy).

~

Jeff: Kieran Trippier

If he can avoid further injury, he is a lynch-pin contributing to both offense and defense on a now-wealthy, rapidly improving team. Maybe that’s not enough to eclipse Salah, but I just had to shoe-horn Trippier in here somewhere!

~

Trambak: Mo Salah

All hail King Mo!

~

Guy: Kevin De Bruyne

It has to be a midfielder because of FPL’s scoring system, and KDB will score plenty (especially when Haaland isn’t available) and assist plenty (when he is).

~

Stall: Mo Salah

He will play more minutes than the other premiums.

~

Dhivakhar: Mo Salah

It’s hard to look past Mo Salah. The Egyptian is the king when it comes to FPL points.

Most Fantrax points David James Chris PPQ Jeff Guy Stall Dhivakhar David James Chris PPQ Jeff Guy Stall Dhivakhar Salah Lisandro Martinez Alisson Salah TAA KDB Salah Kane

David: Mo Salah

Come November, all of the other top Fantrax assets from last season will be heading to Qatar for the World Cup. But not Salah. So he won’t be subject to injury during the tournament, and won’t need time to recover from physical exertion and travel fatigue. Mo will hit the Premier League restart fit, refreshed, and recovered, and that could make all the difference.

~

James: Lisandro Martinez

Returns for defenders and attackers can be more similar here compared to in FPL, so for purposes of variety, I may go for a defensive asset. Obviously we want defenders who will keep those precious clean sheets, but the ones who can also exploit Fantrax’s diverse scoring system in other ways are the real gems.

So let’s look at a Man United defender. I’m going to go for Man United’s newest signing, the ‘Butcher of Amsterdam’, Lisandro Martinez. I think the center back will start every game and be a dominating influence. He could even chip in with a couple of goals and a couple of assists. Throw in the fact that with Ten Haag, Man United will naturally control games better and therefore likely concede less, and that could lead to a surprisingly impressive haul for Lisandro!

~

Chris: Alisson

Alisson amazingly finished #3 in Fantrax scoring last season behind only Son and Salah. With the five-sub rule likely reducing playing time for field players, I wouldn’t put it past the brilliant keeper taking the #1 spot this season thanks to his combination of saves, clean sheets, wins and distribution. Of course, it depends on his health as mentioned in the Golden Gloves section — If Alisson misses more than a game or two with injury, then catching the likes of Salah, TAA, Cancelo, et al. will probably be impossible.

~

PPQ: Mo Salah

He scores points in so many ways. Kane, Son, and TAA are going to put up some points too, but I think the restorative break during the World Cup is going to benefit Salah.

~

Jeff: Trent Alexander-Arnold

With VvD behind him and the world’s best strike force in front of him, TAA will rack up points on both offense and defense.

~

Guy: Kevin De Bruyne

Same thinking as in FPL. Salah, Kane and Son will compete, but I think KDB will stay fit enough to do it.

~

Stall: Mo Salah

With a point to prove and a breather coming during the World Cup, Mo will be even more ruthless this season.

~

Dhivakhar: Harry Kane

As an amateur Fantrax player, Harry Kane is my pick.

Most Surprising Player David James Chris PPQ Jeff Trambak Guy Stall Dhivakhar David James Chris PPQ Jeff Trambak Guy Stall Dhivakhar Brenden Aaronson Bruno Guimaraes Djed Spence Riyad Mahrez Dean Henderson Ivan Perisic Timo Werner Jadon Sancho Leon Bailey

David: Brenden Aaronson

Leeds’ new midfielder has reunited with Jesse Marsch, and he has the versatility to play multiple roles in his gaffer’s offense. It’s true he’s only 21 years old, but he has experience in the Champions League and has a good track record of goal contributions in the Austrian Bundesliga. I’m not sure whether he’ll be a viable EPL fantasy asset or not, but I expect to be impressed with his real-life football performances. Plus, ‘Merica!

~

James: Bruno Guimaraes

I had to get a Newcastle player in here somewhere and this pick is solely the result of that unmitigated bias. That said, I do think he could be a gem this year. Expect goals, assists, excellent distribution, a tireless work rate and a surprisingly efficient rate of return for fantasy managers. My second choice would be Jadon Sancho. Again, the Ten Haag factor with a reliance on wide forwards will lead to Sancho finally getting back to his Dortmund form.

~

Chris: Djed Spence

Neco Williams will not be a surprise since he is on everybody’s radar for a cheap defender. So instead I’ll go with Djed Spence. The summer transfer from Middlesbrough has a good chance to be the starting right wing-back for Tottenham from day one, and he costs only £4.5m in FPL. Spurs should deliver plenty of clean sheets, and Conte loves his wing backs to push forward, which brings chances for goals and assists, too. Of course, if Spence does not end up being the regular starter, forget I mentioned him. At the very least, Spence is someone to keep an eye on for sure.

~

PPQ: Riyad Mahrez

Not sure this is where he fits, and his talent is no secret, but with Jesus and Sterling gone, I think there will be more chances for Mahrez to shine. In 15 starts and 28 games, he scored 11 goals and had five assists. He will have even more chances to start now, and with the increased subbing, Mahrez (and others on Pep’s Roulette wheel) will have chances to make their impact even when they don’t start. I expect bigger numbers from him, especially as he will not be playing in the World Cup.

~

Jeff: Dean Henderson

Isn’t this an oxymoron, predicting a surprise? The best I can do is to go with someone who did well once before and then went off the boil. In Henderson’s case, he got long Covid and lost the Man United #1 spot to DDG. But now he’s on loan to newly-promoted Nottingham. So he has two strikes against him: whatever post-Covid damage he still suffers, plus he must play behind a defense new to the league. So any clean sheets or positive fantasy points will be a surprise.

~

Trambak: Ivan Perisic

The Premier League ain't ready for this Croatian mastermind! Despite his rotational risks, I can see him work his way up to become a key player for Spurs this season. See our Spotlight here.

~

Guy: Timo Werner

Last year he was one of the biggest disappointments, but I think he’s going to show much more this year. Perhaps having Sterling around will push him on too.

~

Stall: Sancho

Ok, I’ve got those rose-colored glasses on again. Splendid talent, still very young and now with a manager whose ideas perfectly match Sancho’s abilities. He will be in most fantasy teams through the season, and many will start with him on day one due to his fine preseason form.

~

Dhivakhar: Leon Bailey

Leon Bailey has been Aston Villa’s talisman in the preseason games so far. After a long spell out due to injury in the 2021-22 season, the Jamaican’s 2020-21 Bundesliga exploits seem to be forgetten by everyone, including the official FPL game, which prices him at a measly £5m. Bailey will make a mockery of that price tag if he stays fit.

Most Disappointing Player David James Chris PPQ Jeff Trambak Guy Stall Dhivakhar David James Chris PPQ Jeff Trambak Guy Stall Dhivakhar Sinisterra Salah Haaland Sterling Pogba Ronaldo Ronaldo Jesus Nunez

David: Luis Sinisterra

I’m sure he’s a fine player, but he’s been tagged as the replacement for Raphinha. That’s an almost certain set-up for disappointment. See our Spotlight here.

~

James: Mo Salah

For this one I think we are looking for a player who promises a lot for a big team and then delivers very little. If he stays, I can honestly say I don’t see Timo Werner having a great season although with Lukaku gone, he may get the chance to play centrally a bit more. This could lead to a significant goal return and he is always in the right place, but just not clinical enough up to this point for Chelsea.

But instead of Werner I’m going to opt for a really surprising choice here: Mo Salah. Hold on a sec, don’t try to crawl through your screen to choke me unconscious just yet! I just think with Mané gone and Salah having to work with two relatively new players in Nunez and Diaz, I can see his 20+ goals and 10+ assists dropping to a more normal level of 10-ish goals and 6-8 assists. Still not bad, but for him, those numbers would certainly be disappointing.

~

Chris: Erling Haaland

I’ve already delved into why Haaland will likely be a bust this season in a standalone piece that recently published, so be sure to read it for my thoughts on the subject.

~

PPQ: Raheem Sterling

There’s a lot of pressure on Sterling to be the striker that Chelsea so desperately needs. To justify his price he’s going to need to score and create goals. I’m just not sure he can live up to those expectations. See our Spotlight here.

~

Jeff: Paul Pogba

Ken’s all-time favorite isn’t even in the EPL anymore, but the petulant Frenchman still leaves a bad taste in our mouths!

~

Trambak: Cristiano Ronaldo

I won’t say much more as I don’t want his fanboys spamming my Twitter. But Anthony Martial will elbow past him in the pecking order (oops!).

~

Guy: Cristiano Ronaldo

I think Trambak has nailed this one.

~

Stall: Gabriel Jesus

At the time of writing he is the most-owned FPL player. Priced attractively at £8m, he has now been given a chance to be the main man at a big club. I still may have him in my side but I can see widespread panic when he doesn’t start well or doesn't supply consistent fantasy returns. If that happens, the mass selling will see his price collapse as managers move on to the next big thing.

~

Dhivakhar: Darwin Núñez

Yes, he scored four goals against RB Leipzig. Yes, he looked sharp. But, the Premier League is a different beast. Nunez will come good eventually, but don’t expect him to hit the ground running. The Uruguayan will need time to adapt to the unique demands of England’s top flight.

